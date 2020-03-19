UCLA Steps Back From Replacing In-Person Graduation Ceremonies With "Virtual Events,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– UCLA has backed down on announcements canceling in-person graduation ceremonies from the university due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block announced Thursday that university officials will consult with student leadership before making a decision on the fate of their 2020 spring start ceremonies.

On Wednesday, Block announced that the school will host virtual events for the graduating class in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"In these unprecedented times, we are guided by our goal to protect the safety of our Bruin community," Block wrote in a message to the campus community on Thursday.

“But we should have known the impact this decision would have, especially during this tense time, and we should have listened first. For this, I apologize. "

UCLA "will connect with our student leadership, including the Undergraduate Student Association Council and the Graduate Student Association, so that we can make these decisions together," Block wrote.

“We are committed to giving all of our students the start they deserve. We should have known what a tremendous impact this decision would have on our students and their loved ones and friends. We will do better to include these important voices in the future. ”

UCLA announced Tuesday that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the individual is a student living in off-campus housing, not owned by the university and receiving adequate care at a local hospital.

The news comes just a day after the school announced that a staff member tested positive for the disease.

