Uber Ride volume down 70% due to coronavirus – BGR

Uber's business has been significantly affected by the coronavirus, and the ridesharing giant noted that the volume of rides has decreased by almost 70% in some areas.

The company has enough cash on hand to survive the current coronavirus crisis, according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber has temporarily suspended Uber Pool travel to help stop the spread of the virus.

In an investor call today, Uber had some good and bad news to share. The bad news is that the volume of people taking Ubers has dropped dramatically, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted that the volume of travel has dropped nearly 70% in some cities. This of course shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that many people are quarantined and if we're honest there really isn't any place to go as restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters are closed at the moment.

However, the good news is that heaven isn't falling for Uber. According to Khosrowshahi, Uber has more than enough cash to help the company resist and overcome the current coronavirus crisis. Even in the worst-case scenario that would see travel volume drop by as much as 80%, Uber argues that he will be able to persevere.

In comments collected by TechCrunchKhosrowshahi said the company has more than $ 10 billion in cash on hand. What's more, even if travel volume continues to decline and you eat into Uber's somewhat massive cash pile, the company also has a $ 2 billion line of credit.

%MINIFYHTMLaa0b43f130ad93e1ca0fce6eadd54bfe15% %MINIFYHTMLaa0b43f130ad93e1ca0fce6eadd54bfe16% "The most important thing is to know that we are well positioned to face this crisis and come out even stronger," he said in the call. "We have ample liquidity. We have a highly variable cost structure, a global footprint, multiple lines of business that give us some diversity, and case studies of how quickly our companies are likely to recover after a crash like this. All of this gives us confidence … As soon as businesses start moving, Uber will too. "

Interestingly, Khosrowshahi added that Uber is also looking for ways to leverage its fleet of drivers to help fight the virus and help people who self-quarantine.

"We already have contact in the health sector, we have all the processes we need," said Khosrowshahi.

Following the investor call, Uber's shares shot up immediately. At the time of writing, Uber's share price has risen more than 37% per day. That's a staggering number given that almost every other company on the planet continues to see huge losses in the market.

Incidentally, seasoned Uber users may have noticed that the company discontinued its popular Uber Pool service to help prevent scenarios where the coronavirus may continue to spread.

Image Source: Photo by Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock