Two Los Angeles Lakers players positive for COVID-19, quarantined – Deadline

Two unidentified Los Angeles Lakers players tested positive for the coronavirus, but both remain asymptomatic and in quarantine.

NBA.com reports that the players were evaluated after it was revealed that four Brooklyn Nets players had tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers' players were exposed to them on March 10 during their game. "Our team's doctors and public health officials recommended coronavirus testing for players," a team statement said.

The players are under the care of the team doctor. All Lakers players and staff members are asked to continue to observe the self-quarantine and home shelter guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians, and maintain constant communication with the team, according to the notice.

“The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and we wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery. ”

The Lakers reveal comes after the NBA closed league games following the revelation that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. It was later revealed that his teammate Donovan Mitchell had it, too, as did all four Brooklyn players, including superstar Kevin Durant.

The NBA has generated quite a bit of heat from observers who complained that celebrities and famous athletes seem to have no problem getting the tests, while ordinary citizens cannot.