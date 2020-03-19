Two Lakers players test positive for coronavirus, team says

%MINIFYHTML5bc1e20c32e13d6055bee0fed64da76211% %MINIFYHTML5bc1e20c32e13d6055bee0fed64da76212%

Two Lakers players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the team announced Thursday. The names of the players have not been released.

The players "are asymptomatic, quarantined and under the care of the team doctor," the team said in its statement.

Shams Charania of The Athletic / Stadium and Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times reported before the Lakers announcement that the results of the tests carried out at the beginning of the week showed two positive results. Turner reported that 14 Lakers players were tested Wednesday and received the results Thursday.

The two Lakers players bring the total number of NBA players known to have contracted the virus to 10. Four members of the Nets, including Kevin Durant, were the most recent players to test positive before the Lakers' results. . The Nets played against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 10, two days before the NBA suspended play in response to a positive result from Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The Lakers news comes shortly after the 76ers announced three positive tests within their organization (the Sixers did not specify whether the players tested positive), and just before the Celtics. announced that a player tested positive. Boston guard Marcus Smart announced on social media that he was the player

This article has been updated with the statement of the Lakers and the identity of the Celtics player who tested positive.