Tulsi Gabbard abandons presidential race and endorses Joe Biden – Deadline

Tulsi Gabbard finalized his long-term presidential nomination on Thursday and launched his support for Joe Biden.

"Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people," Gabbard said in a video message to his followers.

%MINIFYHTMLe9ebdf1a9a022daedd95b4ef66d250a611% %MINIFYHTMLe9ebdf1a9a022daedd95b4ef66d250a612%

His departure from the race leaves Biden and Bernie Sanders as the only major candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination. After Biden's series of victories on Tuesday, he has a lead of about 300 delegates, according to network estimates.

Sanders has not said if he plans to stay in the race, but his campaign manager told supporters on Wednesday that he will evaluate the race along with his wife and other sponsors.

Gabbard remained in the presidential race despite his disappearance from the debate stage in December, and having lagged far behind in committees and primaries so far.

Sanders sent a message to supporters on Thursday with a plan to address the coronavirus crisis. It includes a plan to give each American a direct cash payment of $ 2,000 each month during the crisis.