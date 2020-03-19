Trump proves once again that businessmen shouldn't be president | U.S

Nations are companies.

Nations must be governed as if they were companies.

Nations must be governed by men or women who have owned a company, preferably a large company.

For generations, this has been the neoliberal mantra on how nations are organized, who is best qualified to lead, and how citizens are expected to play a deferential role at the behest of owners who become presidents or prime ministers.

Donald Trump is the embodiment of the idea that CEOs can enter the Oval Office from the corner office with ease and acuity, despite the shady means by which they may have achieved their corporate "success,quot;.

The corollary of this CEO's trajectory to POTUS is that, once in place, the former businessman will shake a machete to cut the waste, bureaucracy, regulations and duplication that exists in "bloated,quot; governments.

This has translated into a round of debilitating cuts to health and social services by a litany of Western governments in the malleable name of reducing accumulated deficits, of course, by massive bailouts financed from reckless banks and other public funds. corporations considered "too big to fail,quot;.

It's a family libertarian chorus: Train the mythical corporate savior with the mythical managerial skills required to cut the size and scope of government and "unleash,quot; the "market,quot; and everything will be prosperous and well.

The late, awkward and allergic response to the truth of the last executive president of EE. USA The COVID-19 global pandemic, once again, has revealed just how absurd and detrimental to the public good this simplistic thinking about the nature of governance and leadership has been.

As the pandemic grows exponentially and spreads across the United States day by day and risks overwhelming the responsiveness of infrastructure, the wealthy businessman as troop commander in chief is clearly and emphatically discredited.

Anyone who denies this has not seen how Trump, the made-for-television businessman turned television politician, repeatedly claims that he and his equally inept administration have the pandemic "totally under control."

Over the weekend, Trump even stepped out of his cocoon free of facts to gloat that he was "very happy,quot; that the US Federal Reserve had lowered its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and that Americans, Fighting over toilet paper and groceries, they should "relax,quot;. "

A day later, in response to a question about how he would rate his performance in the face of the COVID-19 crisis from one to 10, Trump said: "10." Only the credulous were reassured or impressed.

However, for a long and puzzling time, much of the corporate media that now questions Trump's suitability as president given his inconsistent inaction in the face of a growing pandemic was impressed with his corporate credentials that made him an ideal candidate to become president. .

But, like Trump, the corporate media has not only been in denial, but has also presented the story of his complicity by elevating him to a cultural icon and ultimately the presidency.

Trump and his flamboyant brand were celebrated in legacy, emerging books, magazines, and other media as a classic example of the successful pursuit of the "American Dream," which is always measured by the number of zeros he earns.

Beyond his rude reality TV show, which reinforced Trump's caricature as the super businessman, he exploited his ubiquitous presence on cable news networks to integrate into the national psyche that undoubtedly fueled his political aspirations and conviction. that I could win. I had a lot of help doing that.

Trump was interviewed endlessly by caring hosts far beyond the comfortable confines of Fox News, where he was invited to share his simplistic recipes for America's woes and his typically misinformed acid judgment of then-President Barack Obama. This included trafficking in conspiracy theories infected with lies about Obama's birthplace.

Back then, Trump's lies were not verified. They were planted again and again by television personalities who, lately, have been shocking him in columns or doing clichéd soliloquies about the urgent need for Americans to "unite,quot; despite the President's COVID-19 negligence and their happy topics. .

This revisionism is as instructive as it was foreseeable. No one should be surprised that a businessman who lied regularly would usually lie as president. No one should be surprised that a faltering businessman staggered as president. Nor should anyone be surprised by the profound, even fatal, human consequences of Trump's lies and incompetence.

Clearly, Donald Trump is not the first president to have taken advantage of the prized neoliberal title of "businessman,quot; in president.

Armed with a Harvard Business degree, a stint as an oil executive and joint owner of the Texas Rangers baseball club, former Republican President George W. Bush first arrived at the Governor's mansion in Austin, Texas, and then at the White House. .

Bush's term as president is defined by one calamity after another. Each was a repudiation of the second-year notion that running a business is remotely similar to running a government with complex and nuanced duties and responsibilities at home and abroad.

A cursory glance at his record confirms this. Bush assured himself, the Americans, and the world that the post-September 11 invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan would be quick, easy, cheap, and effective. I was wrong on all counts. The exclamation point of his disastrous geopolitical madness declared memorably: "Mission accomplished."

In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana, breaking levees, destroying countless communities, and killing thousands. Bush, the then-CEO of the United States, reluctantly returned to Washington after his 29-day vacation on a Texas ranch. Independent and distant, Bush hovered over the butcher shop in a helicopter and boasted, with bravado that defies reality, like Trump's, that a senior relief official was "doing a great job."

And finally, in 2008, an astonished Bush was reduced to a talking mannequin as the US economy collapsed and staggered into depression after the subprime scam suddenly came undone.

So taken together, Trump and Bush have established:

Nations are not companies.

Nations must not be governed as if they were companies.

Nations should not be governed by men or women who have dedicated their private lives to making money.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.