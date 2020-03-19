Truckers navigate obstacles while keeping supply chains running during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

Truckers who work overtime to keep supply chains moving to meet growing consumer demands during the COVID-19 pandemic find it more difficult to navigate a growing list of challenges.

First, there are now fewer options for truckers to find food and rest when they need a break.

Truck stop restaurants in some states have closed canteens and switched to self-service, take-out and delivery options to comply with health orders to control the spread of the virus.

"Some of the truck stops tell us that they are making sure to maintain classrooms, limiting the number of drivers that are in classrooms and making sure they are closing classrooms if necessary," Donna England, Vice President of Safety and Services for members of the Tennessee Trucking Association.

"They are also closing all the buffet-style food that is being served," he told WKRN.

Gas stations and supermarkets are convenient, but most of the shelves are empty and some rest stops are closed.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania closed 48 interstate highway rest areas and facilities, reducing significant parking space along key logistics corridors.

But after truckers complained to President Trump, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation agreed to reopen 13 truck parking rest areas and portable toilets Thursday that would be cleaned once a day.

Once they arrive at their destinations, drivers face new restrictions, especially if they have been in states considered coronavirus hot spots, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"Some of the shippers and receivers are asking drivers to sign affidavits that they are not sick," said Linda Allen, owner of Hardcore Trucking, a trucking company based in Spring Hill, Florida.

"They are not allowed to use the bathroom, they are not allowed to use the building," Allen said. "They don't want drivers on the premises."

Despite the difficulties, truckers are trying to remain optimistic.

"I feel that over time you will see that after the initial scare, things will return to normal," said Donna England. "It's just a matter of time, you know it will take a few days to get him back on track."