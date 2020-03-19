Trillium is now delivering his beer to your door

Virtual happy hour is about to improve a lot.

On Wednesday, Trillium Brewing Co. announced that it is now offering pickup and delivery with its new Beer To Go service. The Canton-based brewery, which also has taverns in Fenway and Fort Point, as well as a Greenway beer garden, is known for drawing long lines of fans with each new release.

But Beer To Go now allows Trillium enthusiasts to choose between two options: expedited pickup, with orders available in just 30 minutes at Canton, Fenway, or Fort Point locations; and delivery, which is available from Tuesday to Saturday and requires a minimum order of two boxes. Customers can order before 2 p.m. for free delivery the next day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., although there is a limit of 50 clients per day. Someone 21 or older must be home to sign the request.

Since the release of the installment, Trillium original delivery area included south of I-90, east of I-95 and north of I-93, but will expand your radius as the new system is developed.

The award-winning brewery made the news in February when the RateBeer Best Awards named Trillium No. 3 in the World's Best Brewers category.