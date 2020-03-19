Home Entertainment Tori Spelling apologizes for & # 39; Maquisha & # 39; racist...

Tori Spelling apologizes for & # 39; Maquisha & # 39; racist prank

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tori Spelling apologized for a racist photo she posted, showing her daughter Hattie dressed in a scarf with Cheeto's nails joking that her name is "McQuisha,quot;.

Spelling chose an obviously African-American name, and viewers grasped the racial nuances very quickly and proceeded to drag her down social media.

Now feel it.

"I published a story the other day that bothered many of you," he wrote. "That was NOT the intention at all. Hattie is 8 years old. We look at and adore Martin's old repetitions. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up the name with 'Mc' [because] her last name is McDermott. He was recreating Martin's amazing and funny character. He's innocent and didn't mean anything. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©