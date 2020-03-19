Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 1: Who was eliminated?

Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. It is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time.

HostPadma Lakshmi stated early on that the 15 chefs returning to The best chef They are among the best, and are more motivated than ever to reach the finish, as the winner will receive $ 250,000, the largest cash prize in the history of the program.

Along the way, chefs will join people like everyone. Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite Judges Tom Colicchio Y Gail simmons they are, of course, on board too.