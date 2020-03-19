Top Chef All Stars L.A. Week 1: Who was eliminated?

Season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. It is in full swing, and the competition is especially fierce this time.
HostPadma Lakshmi stated early on that the 15 chefs returning to The best chef They are among the best, and are more motivated than ever to reach the finish, as the winner will receive $ 250,000, the largest cash prize in the history of the program.
Along the way, chefs will join people like everyone. Kelly Clarkson to Danny Trejo. Fan-favorite Judges Tom Colicchio Y Gail simmons they are, of course, on board too.
So who was eliminated the first week?
After the Quickfire Challenge, the chefs divided into five groups of three and were challenged to cook seafood dishes using only fire on Malibu's beaches.
The best chefs of the night were: Gregory (who won!), Stephanie and Jamie.
And the bottom cooks were: Lee Anne, Joe and Brian.
In short, it was …
Check back here every week for the latest elimination news!
Watch The best chef Thursdays at 10 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
%MINIFYHTMLee84228ecb40a5726f77d1e671219d4313%