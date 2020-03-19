Tom Hanks' sister says it's not great, but still okay

A week later Tom Hanks shared his diagnosis of coronavirus, another family member is weighing.

On March 11, the longtime Oscar winner and his famous wife. Rita Wilson publicly revealed that they had tested positive for the virus that was sweeping the world.

"Hi folks. @Ritawilson and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well as needed around the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive, "said the actor from Gump forest Y Discard Fame wrote.

"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks & # 39; will be examined, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more than one: daily focus, right? We will keep the world up to date and up to date.

Since then, the actor has sporadically taken to social media with updates for his fans, including the fact that they were isolated and "take it one day at a time."