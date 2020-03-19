Tom Hanks' sister says it's not great, but still okay

A week later Tom Hanks shared his diagnosis of coronavirus, another family member is weighing.
On March 11, the longtime Oscar winner and his famous wife. Rita Wilson publicly revealed that they had tested positive for the virus that was sweeping the world.
"Hi folks. @Ritawilson and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well as needed around the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive, "said the actor from Gump forest Y Discard Fame wrote.
"Well now. What to do next? Medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks & # 39; will be examined, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. Not much more than one: daily focus, right? We will keep the world up to date and up to date.
Since then, the actor has sporadically taken to social media with updates for his fans, including the fact that they were isolated and "take it one day at a time."
"Hello friends. Good news: a week after the positive tests, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar," he wrote Wednesday. "There is no fever, but yes. Folding clothes and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife @ritawilson has won 6 hands in a row of Gin Rummy and has 201 points."
On Monday, amid reports that the couple had been released from the hospital, the actor's representative confirmed to E! News the two are quarantined at their home in Australia.
Tom Hanks / Instagram, Sandra Hanks Benoiton / Instagram
Now, according to a new report from The Daily Mail, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, the star's older sister who currently lives in Italy, also commented on her famous brother and told the website: "I have contacted my brother. He is not great, but he is still fine. (Am I) surprised ? No. He is an actor, not a god (but) healthcare in Australia is good. "
A week ago, the couple's son. Colin Hanks He also spoke about his beloved mom and dad, and told fans: "We are so grateful for the great support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and they are doing well (and in a good mood) under the circumstances. Despite the fact that I am in Los Angeles and have not seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I am confident that they will make a full recovery. "
%MINIFYHTML99bcb8a9d4fdcfca8d692336714239be17%