Tom Brady: How 20 years with the New England Patriots came to an end | NFL news





Tom Brady's 20-year span in New England has ended

Bill Belichick and his effusive displays of emotion have never quite gone together.

He took the game of undisputed greatness and a gigantic companion to his industry to break that icy exterior, the end of 20 years alongside Tom Brady guarantees a heartfelt tribute honoring the Field Marshal's historical legacy.

Brady was labeled one of the "original creators,quot; of a dynasty displaying six Super Bowl titles, 13 AFC East Division crowns and 17 playoff appearances over two decades, through which the infamous draft pick Round six has brought together two members of the Hall of Fame. worthy careers in one.

The irony of Brady staying with the New England Patriots had similar expressions of worship that came more frequently.

"If Bill had said some of those things more often, Tom would probably still be a patriot," a source close to Brady said, NBC Sports Boston Patriots informant Tom Curran.

Brady just wanted some love

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots

In the end, the reality that Brady made it to the open market for the first time in his remarkable history came down to the lack of sentiment desired by the Patriots.

For all that it has made it seem like the 42-year-old led the decision to split, it was so much the Patriots' apparent failure to give up that played a role in the division.

Armed with two Super Bowl wins in three years, Brady entered negotiations last summer hoping for a multi-year extension, one somewhere along the $ 51 million, two-year deal from Drew Brees in New Orleans. The Patriots evidently didn't come close to giving him that.

What instead turned into a raise, including a clause that meant Brady couldn't be tagged, seemed to be interpreted as an extension by the Patriots. Let's fast-forward to free agency this year, and there are indications that there will be no movement from the team in the failed deal they are believed to have filed in 2019.

"It's something I felt was happening," said Curran. Sky Sports.

"The Patriots had an opportunity over time to make it clear to Tom Brady that they wanted him to stay and they did not move from his place to start the negotiations."

"When he finished on Monday night, I said, 'I wouldn't be in the least surprised if he doesn't go back to the Patriots with a chance to match up or try to figure out what they wanted to do.'

"I thought it was going to happen quickly on Wednesday, but I was unilaterally surprised with no place to go specifically to the one who said 'I'm done'. What he said to me 'I don't want to play for you anymore' ; ".

Jimmy G's riddle

Garoppolo had been tipped to replace Brady in New England

Jimmy Garoppolo sits like a deep thorn in the foundations of Brady's departure, the 2014 second-round draft pick landed at Foxborough as a long-term successor in Belichick's eyes.

The year before, Brady and owner Robert Kraft agreed on a team-friendly, $ 27 million, three-year extension, which the team referred to as a "fancy solution,quot; to ensure he would see his career as a Patriot.

Curran continued: "When Jimmy Garoppolo was recruited to serve as his deputy and then, eventually, when Brady turned down the challenge he hoped for, that would lead them to commit to him so he could play for this team until he was 45 years old."

5:42 Brady and Belichick reveal the dynamics of their relationship Brady and Belichick reveal the dynamics of their relationship

Brady signed another two-year, $ 41 million extension for the team's benefit in March 2016 and by 2017 he had not yet been removed by Garoppolo, who was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers against Belichick's wishes.

Family hopes that the Patriots would tie him for the rest of his career were dashed once again.

"It became clear that after Garoppolo was changed and no thought occurred to him, it was quite clear that they saw him as someone who is a short-term response who needed a long-term solution," added Curran.

"When that contract expired in 2017, Kraft, understanding that Bill Belichick is really the engine that drives the team, did not want to go over and force Brady at Belichick."

"Brady had been able to turn to Kraft so often and say 'okay, can we fix this situation here?' And Kraft had complied, this time he was starting to fall on deaf ears and I think Brady understood and why it was happening, but it didn't make it easier for him to swallow.

"Kraft thought that 'if I go away from here, it is going to remove Bill and that is going to make us lose the leadership as a team in general, Tom is a temporary guy, Bill is one of my managers', that was really reduced. "

New era in New England

New England says goodbye to Tom Brady

Belichick opening the door for Brady allows him to assume that he did so with the belief that it was for the team's good to advance, either now or years later.

Curran said: "(Belichick's decision was) Definitely done in the best interest of the team. The best interests of the team might not mean that 'oh, our quarterback game will look exactly as if Tom Brady was there &' # 39 ;, The best interests of the team can mean that economic aspect with the salary cap.

"If you want to move forward with the team and develop it for the 2020s, Tom Brady is not going to be a part of all that, so for Belichick it is positive."

1:37 Brady explains his mindset when his team is falling behind in the final moments of a game. Brady explains his mindset when his team is falling behind in the final moments of a game.

Brady leaves behind $ 13.5 million in dead money against the Patriots salary cap as he prepares for a new challenge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He always had to make a dent in balance, he had to. Having had a front row seat to Brady's success, Curran, like all Patriots fans, is now processing the loss of a significant chunk for the city.

"It was a jarring morning, people are thinking about the fact that Brady is no longer here," he said.

"That simple reality of my work covering this team, it has been two decades of waking up knowing & # 39; is fine, the team I am covering is still one of the best in football and they still have the best quarterback in the link & # 39 ;, and you wake up now and the topic you study is no longer there and it is strange. "

Could Antonio Brown follow Brady to Tampa?

Antonio Brown caught a touchdown pass in a game for the Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams interested in Brady believed he was interested in taking wide receiver Antonio Brown to his next landing spot.

Brown, who remains under investigation, was released by the Patriots after just one game last season, but remains in contact with Brady.

"I think Brady and Brown were definitely able to forge some kind of relationship, I think Brady had a kind of caring relationship with him and felt for him," Curran said.

"After he was released and Brady disagreed with the decision to release him, it seemed like you know what, this is what you get, you release a guy who only has football in his life and you watch the downward spiral that gets involved with & # 39 ;.

"He visited when everyone was in South Florida for the Super Bowl, so I wouldn't be surprised if that is still something to keep."

Brady's successor?

Jacoby Brissett took over as Colts starting QB last season after Andrew Luck's retirement

The Patriots under Belichick are no stranger to taking an unconventional approach to positional and personnel solutions. Very often it has been a case of them making stars, rather than bringing them.

Jacoby Brissett's days seem numbered in Indianapolis in light of the $ 25 million year deal struck with Philip Rivers, and the Colts quarterback, of course, has experience when Belichick played behind Brady and Garoppolo during his New England weather.

Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, is the forgotten man this offseason as he faces an uncertain future with the Miami Dolphins.

"Jacoby Brissett makes sense," admitted Curran. "It gets a little obsolete in Indianapolis and I like the idea of ​​Josh Rosen.

"You buy a distressed asset that was taken 10 years ago in total two years ago and take it into your system and see what you can do with it. I absolutely believe Rosen makes sense in New England and anywhere."

Jarrett Stidham spent his only season with the Patriots on the bench behind Brady

It also wouldn't be a surprise to Curran if the Patriots relied on 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.

"Having caught him in the fourth round it was a good play because he has a very strong arm, he's very precise, he pitches very well on the field and he's clean in terms of off the field," he said.

"He is a good leader, has no problems and has no persistent physical shoulder, knee and back problems."

"He hasn't played in very sophisticated offenses and didn't have an off-the-charts production in college. But there are a lot of advantages and a lot he likes about Jarrett Stidham for the New England Patriots. He's going to have every opportunity I have. think about doing it right and winning the job. "

While Brady's legacy comes to an end, a new dawn of the Patriots emerges and, like Brady 20 years ago, a not-so-precious name, perhaps the solution is at home once again, although the cast shadow is Time is more significant than any other in the NFL history.

Tom Curran is the New England Patriots Insider for NBC Sports Boston, he has been covering the team for over 20 years.