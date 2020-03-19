Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics should be delayed, says Hannah Cockroft | Olympic Games News

"The closer we get, the more and more we have to think about other people."

















Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft believes athletes should accept the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics should be delayed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft believes suspending this year's Tokyo Games "could be the best news,quot; for athletes.

The Team GB wheelchair racer said competitors must accept that the correct decision would be to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) still hopes to go ahead with the Olympics on July 24, but complaints about its decision to continue have led to talks with athlete representatives this week.

"If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would have said 'yes, it will be totally fine, it will continue'," Cockroft told Sky Sports News, "but the closer we get, the more and more we have to think in other people.

"My boyfriend is vulnerable to that, we both have disabilities, and more importantly, I want to think about my grandmother, I want to make sure she is fine."

"I think that is what worries me now and that is what makes me think that maybe we need to stop this now and say, you know what? The Paralympic Games, the Olympic Games, are not going to happen this year."

"Obviously, as athletes, this is our livelihood, this is what we spend four years working on. As much as we don't want to hear that news, perhaps it would be the best news right now."

Hannah Cockroft won two golds in London 2012 before taking home three in Rio four years later.

As councils change regularly on how the public should protect themselves during the coronavirus outbreak, competitions are increasingly postponed and training centers are closed.

The British Paralympic Association says it is conducting a sport-by-sport risk assessment to identify concerns, but that preparation and qualification for this year's games will be "severely restricted for the foreseeable future."

"We maintain a regular dialogue with the International Paralympic Committee during this difficult time and it is clear that athletes raise significant concerns globally," he said in a statement.

Cockroft is trying to stay positive, even though its own local athletic facilities are closed and training is disrupted.

"We are supposed to fly to Switzerland in May for our qualifiers, that has now been canceled," he said. "Currently, our European Championships are still moving forward in Poland in June, so I think most of us are still trying to look for information if that is going to continue."

"But I'm really just trying to find some motivation to keep going and make sure that everything we're trying to keep going is worth it."