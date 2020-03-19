Todd Gurley: Los Angeles Rams pitch running | NFL news







Three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley was pitched by the Los Angeles Rams.

The 25-year-old was officially fired Thursday after what was allegedly a great effort to find a business partner.

The Stan Kroenke-owned Rams decision to release Gurley comes just two years after he was made the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Realizing Gurley, the Rams avoided a $ 10.5 million bonus payment due Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Damn, I got fired on my day off," Gurley wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a laughing emoji, shortly after its launch became official.

Gurley had not yet begun the massive $ 57 million extension he signed up for prior to the 2018 season, and his departure will leave the Rams facing a limit hit in the $ 20 million region.

The Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly among the teams interested in Gurley.

It is understood that Gurley met with the Rams two weeks ago to determine his fate, after which it became the team's preference to trade him.

Gurley is a three-time 1,000-yard runner and three-time Pro Bowl selected. In 72 starts with the Rams, he ran for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns and caught 218 passes for 2,090 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last season he scored 12 rushing touchdowns, tying him with Marshall Faulk for the fastest touchdowns in team history.

During his time with the Rams he was voted to the Pro Bowl 3 times and was a member of the team that lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

He is now a free agent and can sign with any team.