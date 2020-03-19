Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, other Rams players react to shocking release of star running back

%MINIFYHTML9f71f020571d7179e746002e0ccc4b8411% %MINIFYHTML9f71f020571d7179e746002e0ccc4b8412%

It's not easy being an NFL runner these days. Just ask Todd Gurley.

The Rams threw Pro Bowler three times Thursday afternoon, putting him on the open market as an unrestricted free agent. As ESPN's Adam Schefter points out, Los Angeles avoided paying Gurley the $ 10.5 million he should have been on the list, although it will still cost him more than $ 20 million on dead-end charges.

In true NFL fashion, the Rams had a farewell video ready as soon as they announced Gurley's release.

"You've meant a lot to this franchise over the years … Now get out of here."

We have released Todd Gurley. – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

Gurley is looking for a new team less than two years after signing a $ 57.5 million extension. He leaves Los Angeles in sixth place in franchise history with 5,404 rushing yards. He is also tied with Marshall Faulk for most rushing touchdowns in franchise history (58).

The 25-year-old took the news calmly, stole a line from the movie "Friday,quot; and said the decision was "all business."

Other Rams players offered different reactions, including star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who tweeted a rather angry emoji upon realizing that Gurley was gone.