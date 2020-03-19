Tiger Roll among Irish national entries | Racing News

Tiger Roll may still be a Grand National winner again this season, because Gordon Elliott's dual hero Aintree is among the entries for next month's Irish equivalent.

Tiger Roll cannot bet on an unprecedented hat-trick of victories in the world's most famous steeplechase in Liverpool this year, after it was announced that the race would not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the 10-year-old is one of the 97 initial candidates for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National in Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Among those who may face it are Delta Workmate, a high-class partner, last year's winner of the Burrows Saint race and Magic Of Light, second after Tiger Roll at Aintree in 2019.

They are joined by a host of others who might otherwise have headed to Aintree early next month, including several British applicants, although horses are currently not allowed to travel from abroad to compete in Ireland, a of the strictest measures. imposed to allow races to continue in the country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Burrows Saint broke champion coach Willie Mullins' long-standing duck at the National Irish, and is in line to return, one of 17 possible from the mighty Closutton yard.

Mullins' big rival Elliott has an even bigger potential team of 24 to choose from, with Delta Work, fifth in last week's Cheltenham Gold Cup, beating the weights at 11st 10lb, by 2lb for Tiger Roll.

Fulke Walwyn winner Kim Muir, Milan Native, who also represents Elliott and the owners of Gigginstown House Stud, is already prominent in sponsoring bets.

The highest-rated British entry is Black Corton, runner-up to Paul Nicholls Plate, 2 pounds above Jessica Harrington's Magic Of Light mare.

Other notable entries include several for lead owner JP McManus, including Aintree wannabes, such as Nick Corral by Nicky Henderson, Any Second Now by Ted Walsh, and Kimberlite Candy from Tom Lacey's Herefordshire Courtyard.