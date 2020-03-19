Thousands of ICE detainees at high risk amid coronavirus pandemic | USA News

%MINIFYHTML540f6385add27424dfe6f9c477e4cbb811% %MINIFYHTML540f6385add27424dfe6f9c477e4cbb812%

Seattle, Washington – It was probably one of Alfredo Espinoza Esparza's coworkers who left an anonymous notice that there were undocumented workers at a restaurant in Spokane, Washington.

Officials from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed up at the restaurant shortly thereafter and arrested Espinoza at a facility near Seattle, leaving his wife and children, who are US citizens, without husband or father. .

In January, Espinoza, 41, suffered a heart attack. A few weeks later, the first coronavirus case appeared not far from the detention center where he is being held, in Tacoma, about 64 kilometers south of Seattle.

As a patient with two underlying conditions, you are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, and as a detainee in a closed facility, you are at such a high risk that detention violates your constitutional rights, human rights groups say.

"He is terrified and his family is terrified," said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP).

On Monday, the NWIRP and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the United States government to release Espinoza and eight other people who also have underlying health conditions that put them at increased risk of death from the new coronavirus.

Detainees wear hairnets while waiting for food tray carts to be delivered during a media tour at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington (File: Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

Seniors and people with past health conditions are at the highest risk of contracting the infectious disease and dying from the virus that has claimed more than 9,800 lives worldwide, and more than 150 in the US. USA Immigration detention centers serve as virus hotspots, due to congregation life and poor sanitation and hygiene records, experts say.

The lawsuit argued that ICE compromises the health of the detainees by keeping them detained. Release would be the healthiest option, advocates said.

"They are putting their lives at risk. It is a deliberate indifference," Adams said. "There is no way to make sure they are not exposed to this. It is almost inevitable given that we are here in Washington state, the number of cases that have already been diagnosed and the cases that are increasing day by day."

The ACLU and NWIRP sent a letter to the Tacoma facility on March 10 requesting that detainees at risk be released, but when they received no response, they filed a lawsuit.

Late Thursday, the judge in the case denied the group's request to release immigrants at the center because there are no known COVID-19 cases at the center.

"We disagree with ICE's assertion that the damage is not imminent simply because the agency has yet to publicly confirm any COVID 19 cases at the NWDC," Adams said in a statement after the decision.

"We will continue to push to challenge the arrest of our vulnerable clients during this pandemic. I only hope that our clients do not succumb to serious illness or death before we can obtain their release," he added.

40,000 people arrested

More than 40,000 people are detained in immigration detention centers in the United States, primarily because they did not follow the procedure to enter or work in the United States. At the Tacoma facility with capacity for more than 1,500, about 1,000 are detained, but attorneys aren't sure how many could be at greater risk if the virus enters the facility, which is managed by the private company GEO Group.

"I think this really calls into question why we are detaining so many people at these facilities that have many health risks in outbreaks, even at regular times," said Enoka Herat, ACLU Police and Immigration Practices Advisor. Washington.

"We all know that there is no vaccine, that there is no cure, and that the only defense we have is social distancing," Herat said. "And when you are in a detention center, that is impossible."

Detainees speak on the phone at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, California (File: Chris Carlson / AP Photo)

Several counties in the United States have considered releasing their prisoners or incarcerated for their safety and to reduce the spread of the virus. Other countries have already done so. Iran temporarily released 85,000 prisoners to combat the spread of the virus in the Islamic Republic, where people have experienced one of the worst national outbreaks after China.

All of these facilities are virus "incubators,quot; and may further promote the spread due to close contact between people, said Robert Greifinger, a prison and jail health care expert whose testimony was used in the lawsuit.

"The population can be reduced, so there is less chance that if detainees and staff become infected, a virus will enter," said Greifinger.

"It is really difficult to maintain a distance of six feet (1.8 meters). And in my experience, facilities have a hard time maintaining enough sanitation, enough soap," he added. "And the best way to protect them is to let them go home."

& # 39; Virtually impossible & # 39;

In a high-profile case last year, 16-year-old Guatemalan Carlos Gregorio Hernández Vásquez was diagnosed with the flu and a 103-degree fever. He died overnight in a Texas detention center. Nine other people have died in detention centers since October last year, when ICE struggled with a mumps outbreak across the country.

"Under normal circumstances, ICE has proven time and time again that it cannot protect the health and safety of detainees. These are not normal circumstances, and the elevated risk of serious harm to persons detained by COVID-19 is clear." . said Eunice Cho, a senior attorney with the ACLU National Prison Project.

Detainees gather in a common area in one of the housing units at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, California (Chris Carlson / AP Photo)

ICE has not responded to requests for comment, but its website indicated that it implemented a "pandemic workforce protection plan in January." As of Thursday, there were no known cases of coronavirus in ICE detention centers.

On Wednesday, ICE said it would "temporarily adjust its compliance posture,quot; and "focus compliance on public safety risks and on individuals subject to mandatory criminal detention."

Acting Assistant Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli later clarified on Twitter that ICE "will continue to prioritize the arrest and removal of criminal aliens and other aliens who pose a threat to public security."

"That does not mean that, in fact, other removable aliens will not be removed, but during the current public health situation, removals will be done in a way that minimizes the exposure of our agents and the removable extractables we are finding." added.

Michele Heisler, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, said, "Even if ICE is doing its best, it is virtually impossible to participate in the sanitation and hygiene necessary to reduce the risk."

In a neighboring county to the Tacoma facility, one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks occurred in a similar closed environment, a nursing home that has become a hot spot and killed 32 so far.

Infectious disease experts also say detention centers should consider releasing their most exposed detainees before cases begin to reach their region.

"When you speak to correctional health experts, they recommend the release of the most vulnerable, and indeed most experts have advocated emptying the facility," said Heisler, who is also the medical director of Physicians for Human Rights. "And in the case of ICE's arrest, they are not detained for criminal acts, only for civil offenses."

Greifinger said that "We as a society have to make a decision about which is more risky: if we want to risk the lives of the staff and the detainees or if we want to reduce that risk, but the consequence is that there is less in prison. "

He added: "And that is a political decision."