This viral video of Cardi B and Beyonce is the coronavirus anthem you need – Thanks to DJ IMarkkeyz

This viral video of Cardi B and Beyonce is the Coronavirus anthem you need as you weather this pandemic in self-isolation or quarantine, and all thanks to DJ iMarkkeyz. It all started last week when Cardi B (who recently shocked the world by showing her real hair) started ranting about Instagram about Coronavirus. The protest went viral and was even picked up in China! Cardi did not rap or dance in the tirade, she just talked about how bad she thought it was that Coronavirus started in Wuhan and hit the American shores. He also spoke to those who think they might be immune to Covid-19 who will still find their tissue and other essentials from China lagging behind.

Cardi B's speech went viral and soon DJ iMarkkeyz (known for making other viral videos) remixed rap and made it into a song. Since then the song has gone viral and there is even a CardiCoronavirusChallenge where people are remixing their own dance videos with the Cardi B Coronavirus anthem.

When DJ iMarkkeyz remixed the song by Beyonce and Cardi B, it quickly went viral and has more than 71,000 likes.

You can see the video that DJ iMarkkeyz mixed with Beyonce and Cardi B in the following video player.

This is the official video that Cardi B shared with her 60.4 million Instagram followers that quickly went viral. Cardi B wore a gold chain link dress that showed off her curves. Her nails were sky blue and she wore a long, blonde wig. Cardi B did not say if the hairpiece came from China.

Beyonce's video, Cardi B is not the only one that DJ iMarkkeyz has shared on her official Instagram account.

Here's another viral video featuring Cardi B's Cornavirus Rap and a video submitted by the user.

Are you in isolation or quarantine? Did you see Cardi B's official speech when she first posted her video? What do you think about the DJ iMarkkeyz remix with Beyonce dancing to the coronavirus anthem Cardi B?

Are you going to create your own video and send it to the Cardi Coronavirus Challenge?



