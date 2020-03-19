This is what Priyanka Chopra finds so "appealing,quot; about Nick Jonas

David Fisher / Shutterstock
If you ask Priyanka Chopra JonasThere is so much to love Nick Jonas.
Sure, he is a talented musician who can sell arenas worldwide. Yes, you value quality family time with your loved ones. But there is also the way he supports his wife that is worth celebrating.
"I really want to be with someone like my husband now, there is such incredible power, and it is so attractive to me that he does not have, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," Priyanka explained in Diane Von FurstenbergSpotify podcast Charged with DVF. "Like he's standing on a rug to the side and looking when they're taking photos. He'll like it, he wants to see the things I've done. I like him, he's so proud."
If that's not enough to get your heart racing, there's more.
"We write like five things we love about each other," Priyanka recalled. "And the first thing he said was your ambition. I never heard a boy say that."
The qualities displayed by Nick remind the actress of her father whom she continues to admire in more ways than one.
"I always tell him that. I feel like my mother manifested it in my life. And you know, they always say that girls end up marrying someone who is like your father, and Nick is," said Priyanka. "He is someone who is the life of a party."
She continued: "He will always have friends around him, he will make people laugh, very attentive, conscientious, kind. I feel like I ended up marrying a version of my father."
As pop culture fans know, the couple's romance began in an unconventional way. In the podcast episode released today, Priyanka recalled the moment Nick sent her a direct message on Twitter.
While it took about three years to go on a date, the sparks flew immediately. "I mean, he says he always knew that," the actress shared. "Somehow it took me by surprise, and it just instantly left me standing. It was crazy how natural it felt."
These days, the couple is taking time off from work commitments amid the Coronavirus. Both sides are also encouraging fans and followers to follow the advice of health officials.
"With everything that's happening in the world right now, I wanted to send you some extra love and prayer," Nick shared on Instagram. Priyanka added: "Staying home during this time is the safest thing."
