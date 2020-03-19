This is what Priyanka Chopra finds so "appealing,quot; about Nick Jonas

If you ask Priyanka Chopra JonasThere is so much to love Nick Jonas.

%MINIFYHTML0ca713958775c123d580c7ebf1542d6013% %MINIFYHTML0ca713958775c123d580c7ebf1542d6014%

Sure, he is a talented musician who can sell arenas worldwide. Yes, you value quality family time with your loved ones. But there is also the way he supports his wife that is worth celebrating.

%MINIFYHTML0ca713958775c123d580c7ebf1542d6015% %MINIFYHTML0ca713958775c123d580c7ebf1542d6016%

"I really want to be with someone like my husband now, there is such incredible power, and it is so attractive to me that he does not have, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," Priyanka explained in Diane Von FurstenbergSpotify podcast Charged with DVF. "Like he's standing on a rug to the side and looking when they're taking photos. He'll like it, he wants to see the things I've done. I like him, he's so proud."

If that's not enough to get your heart racing, there's more.

"We write like five things we love about each other," Priyanka recalled. "And the first thing he said was your ambition. I never heard a boy say that."