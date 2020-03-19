This is how coronavirus affects children's mental health – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – On an ordinary Wednesday afternoon, a schoolyard was filled with children having recess, having fun. We certainly don't live in ordinary times and that can have a real impact on a child's mental health.

The swings sit empty, chat in the classroom, now muted. A creepy vision, which has become our new norm, but closing schools for several weeks in the middle of a school year is anything but normal.

"And now I think it is beginning to establish that there is something wrong, and I am sure that they are seeing their parents taking precautions and staying inside." Especially for children who are already anxious, "said Dr. Eric Herman, a clinical child psychologist.

And that anxiety, Dr. Herman says, can increase in children as COVID-19 panic increases. Advise parents to talk to children and assure them that they will be fine.

"Everyone has different types of questions and I think it is important that parents just talk to children at their level. The little ones just want it to be very simple, that we stay home, that we are safe but that we stay home to trying to protect our older relatives and things like that, "Herman said.

She also advises parents of teens and young adults to encourage them to take this pandemic seriously. He says that many of them are doing things like business as usual, and they don't stay home.

"They will be fine because the youth seem fine, but we are trying to keep an eye on everyone," he said.

Dr. Herman says that his office still sees patients in person, but for those who are uncomfortable leaving home, they will also perform phone services.