This is how celebrities get coronavirus tests even if you can't: BGR

Celebrities have been able to get coronavirus tests before others, even without showing signs of a COVID-19 infection.

This is because private laboratories and janitorial physicians are conducting private tests for high fees.

The CDC has strict rules for testing for coronavirus. The test is free, but screening campaigns cannot be done because logistics is not yet implemented.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The rest of the world had a two-month lead over China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, but most of them failed spectacularly to prepare for what eventually turned into a pandemic. One of the most pressing problems in the US USA And other countries is the lack of available test kits. As South Korea has shown, extensive testing can do wonders to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease, as they can detect infected people early, even if they don't show any symptoms. This leads to early quarantine and treatment, and the infection rate decreases significantly. Countries that do not have enough test kits available can only dream of following South Korea's randomized testing strategy. But if you are a celebrity and suspect you might have the virus or want to be tested as a precaution, you may be able to skip the lines and rules and get a test result much sooner than mere mortals.

President Trump acknowledged that celebrities should not be screened before anyone else, adding that "perhaps that has been the story of life." That is, the wealthy will find ways to circumvent the rules.

NBC's Peter Alexander: "How do you get professional, non-symptomatic athletes to get tested while others … can't get them? Do well-connected guys go to the front of the line? … Should that happen?" Trump: "No, I wouldn't say it, but maybe that's been the story of life." – Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) March 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTML2500431b8cb321515f66bc95efddabfa11% %MINIFYHTML2500431b8cb321515f66bc95efddabfa12%

Currently, the CDC requires that patients meet strict criteria before being tested for COVID-19, and that is because there is not enough testing for everyone. "When something is available but limited, and there is limited access but it exists, people with more fame and more money are more likely to get it," said President of the National Center for Health Research Diana Zuckerman. Business Insider.

However, that doesn't stop celebrities from accessing the tests and results before anyone else, even before showing symptoms. The list includes Idris Elba, who suspected he may have been infected by the Canadian First Lady, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and was examined without showing signs of the disease. Similarly, the state of Oklahoma used 60% of its testing ability on NBA players after a Utah Jazz member tested positive. Of the 58 tests, only one was positive.

Business Insider He says celebrities can circumvent CDC's testing requirements by turning to private labs and janitorial doctors who collect samples at home. This type of test can cost "hundreds of dollars," and that adds to other fees that you can pay the concierge doctor who collects the samples.

However, this practice may not last long as labs are becoming increasingly overwhelmed. Even if there is enough evidence available to increase the assessment of the general population, people will still have to wait for someone to process those kits.

Not all wealthy people will abuse coronavirus testing, and that is also something to be noted. The Golden State Warriors team is an example of this, with its president Bob Myers saying The times they do not seek preferential access. "We have been told that the evidence is sparse," he said. "We are not better than anyone, nor worse. Just a basketball team," he added that no Warriors player will be evaluated until they have symptoms, and testing will only be conducted according to guidelines.

Celebrity or not, the best thing you can do right now to avoid infection is to stay indoors as long as possible and wash your hands often. If you suspect you have the virus, isolation is mandatory and you should keep in touch with your doctor about the proper course of action. You may be advised to continue at home, but if your condition worsens, you probably need hospitalization.

Image source: FERNANDO VELUDO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock