They fled the coronavirus in Europe. Border agents were asked if they had visited China or Iran.

When Pam Mundus and a friend landed in Milan for a week-long vacation on February 23, uniformed airport workers in face masks, trying to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, took their temperatures.

But when Ms. Mundus returned home on a direct flight from Rome to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on March 1, no one asked her about her time in Italy or if she might have been exposed to the disease. At that stage, the State Department had already urged Americans to reconsider travel to Italy; There were at least 1,500 cases there and 34 coronavirus-related deaths by then.

"The only question they asked us was: 'Have you been to China? "Mundus, 62, said in a phone interview from his home in eastern Long Island, where he has been quarantined since his return.

President Trump has claimed credit for slowing the spread of Covid-19 in the United States by imposing a ban in late January on some travelers who had recently been to China. Since then, his administration has prohibited entry to travelers who have been to Iran, nearly 30 European countries, and the United Kingdom.