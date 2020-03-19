They fled the coronavirus in Europe. Border agents were asked if they had visited China or Iran.

When Pam Mundus and a friend landed in Milan for a week-long vacation on February 23, uniformed airport workers in face masks, trying to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, took their temperatures.
But when Ms. Mundus returned home on a direct flight from Rome to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport on March 1, no one asked her about her time in Italy or if she might have been exposed to the disease. At that stage, the State Department had already urged Americans to reconsider travel to Italy; There were at least 1,500 cases there and 34 coronavirus-related deaths by then.
"The only question they asked us was: 'Have you been to China? "Mundus, 62, said in a phone interview from his home in eastern Long Island, where he has been quarantined since his return.
President Trump has claimed credit for slowing the spread of Covid-19 in the United States by imposing a ban in late January on some travelers who had recently been to China. Since then, his administration has prohibited entry to travelers who have been to Iran, nearly 30 European countries, and the United Kingdom.
But several experts say Ms. Mundus' experience shows the limited effectiveness of the administration's travel restrictions, which followed outbreaks in affected countries for days or weeks. The administration did not even impose restrictions on passengers who had been in South Korea, who also faced a major outbreak.
And the restrictions applied only to foreign citizens, despite the fact that the virus could just as easily be transmitted by the many Americans who were coming home en masse, who received confusing and inconsistent messages about how to protect themselves and their communities, or in many cases, no advice at all.
"The policy doesn't make sense," said Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at N.Y.U. School of Public Health. "It was based on nationality, not the risk of contagion, and the two are not synonymous."
Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation, went further last week. When Mr. Trump banned Europeans from entering the United States, he He tweeted that the move "makes as much sense as a homeowner installing a fire alarm in the living room while the kitchen catches fire."
Between February 2 and March 4, the federal Customs and Border Protection agency identified 63,743 incoming passengers for a more thorough medical examination who had recently spent time in China, Iran, or countries in Europe's Schengen region, a CBP spokesman said in an email. Of these, 242 were sent to the airport stations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for evaluation by quarantine personnel, and 28 were sent to the hospital, according to a C.D.C. spokesman.
On Tuesday, the president said airport staff had done a "really incredible,quot; and "fantastic,quot; job of monitoring returning passengers. The crowds at various airports occurred because "everyone was examined and examined very carefully," he said. "They did not want to rush."
But some passengers in Europe described the review procedures as erratic at best.
Ari Minelli, a New York City architect who shortened a trip to Spain, landed at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday night, but received no guidance on self-control or quarantine. Spain by then had more than 4,000 cases and had just declared a state of emergency.
Mr. Minelli, who flew home from Barcelona via London, was asked before boarding the flight in England only if he had been to China or Iran. But the epicenter of the outbreak had already moved to Europe.
During the flight, Mr. Minelli filled out a customs form saying that he had been in Spain. But they didn't give him any health forms to complete or instructions on quarantine.
"It appears they were operating under a previous set of regulations," said Minelli, who, like Mundus, decided of his own free will to quarantine for 14 days.
In the past few days, some passengers said they were given forms to fill out on the plane asking about their travel history and symptoms, and whether they had contact with someone who was ill. The form also included a box for "measured temperature,quot;.
But Jolien Louis, 20, a student at George Washington University in Queens, New York, who flew to London from London on Monday, said that when he tried to deliver the health forms to the person at Kennedy Airport to inspect their passport, was not interested. She told him that she had just been in Barcelona, but he told her to "keep the paperwork."
The screening tests that were performed may also have created conditions conducive to spreading an infection that should be avoided during a pandemic, experts said.
As hordes of American travelers were rushing to return home from Europe in a panic in the past few days, after Mr. Trump announced radical restrictions on travel from Europe last week, not making it clear to citizens and residents from the United States would be allowed to return home, travelers were crowded. indoors in airports, sometimes for hours.
"That probably caused more transmissions than it prevented," said Ira M. Longini, co-director of the Center for Statistics and Quantitative Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida.
When asked about procedures to control returning passengers, a spokesperson for the C.D.C. He said that passengers returning from Italy and South Korea were processed differently than passengers from China and Iran.
Those who had been in Italy and South Korea were supposed to be screened for symptoms before departure. But the exact examination was left to those countries, the spokesman said.
Airline crews were supposed to distribute cards with information to these passengers. Those on connecting or indirect flights had to obtain the information from Customs and Border Protection.
Passengers who had recently been to China or Iran were required to complete questionnaires about their travel history and any symptoms, and take their temperature. Those without symptoms should be instructed on what to do if they felt sick, and those with symptoms should be evaluated by a C.D.C. health officer and transferred to a hospital for further evaluation and isolation if necessary.
But the C.D.C. The spokesperson said that anyone returning from the affected areas [China, Iran, South Korea, the Schengen area of Europe and Britain] should have received a card with information telling them to stay home for 14 days, don't go back to work or school, avoid crowds and masses. traffic and keep your distance from other people while monitoring their temperature. No one interviewed for this story received the card.
Debbie Hasbrouck, 67, lives in McCormick, South Carolina, and spent three weeks in Verona, Italy, in February and March visiting a son who plays professional basketball there. But when he arrived in Atlanta on March 5, after having changed planes in Paris, all the customs officer wanted to know was whether he had been to China.
She has been home since her return, but recently developed symptoms consistent with the coronavirus and sought care in a local emergency room. Doctors did a thorough evaluation, but were unable to examine her for coronavirus because diagnostic kits are in short supply.
Casey DeSimone, a third-year student at SUNY-Albany who lives in New Paltz, New York, and planned to spend the spring semester studying in Milan, returned to Kennedy Airport on a direct flight from Milan on March 3.
His temperature was taken as part of a security check before boarding the flight in Milan, he said. But no information or guidance was given, neither on the flight nor afterward.
The customs officer who checked his passport at Kennedy only asked if he had been to China or Iran in the past two weeks. She and her mother, who had picked her up from the airport, stayed at home for 14 days.
The C.D.C. He says that any traveler who has returned from a region where there is widespread transmission of the coronavirus in the community should stay home for 14 days and be quarantined.
They should take their temperature with a thermometer twice a day and watch for fever, cough, or trouble breathing. "Stay home and avoid contact with others," a C.D.C. The spokesman said, when asked for instructions for returning travelers. "If you get sick, call your doctor before going to a doctor's office or the emergency room."
Now that community transmission occurs in locations across the United States, the travel bans are likely to have no effect in curbing the epidemic at this point, experts say.
"It is possible to contain an epidemic at the source, but you have to act very quickly and have tight containment and mitigation from the start," said Dr. Longini.
In general, however, "travel bans are generally enforced when it is too late for them to be effective."