The young and restless actor has coronavirus symptoms but cannot be proven!

One of the scariest things about the currently circulating Coronavirus is that it may have the virus but not show any symptoms. This makes people who show symptoms, such as Greg Rikaart, feel more uncomfortable than they have already been feeling.

The Young and the Restless actor has been feeling bad lately. Her symptoms included a wet cough, chest tightness, and a slight fever. These are all mild signs of respiratory illness.

In an effort to make sure he doesn't pass his disease on to his family, the actor who plays Kevin Fisher isolates himself.

Rikaart explained that the week before, he was prescribed a Z pack and told that he had seasonal allergies.

As symptoms worsened, he went to three doctors who refused to examine him for COVID-19.

Finally, Greg was able to get an appointment with the teledoctor who advised him not to personally go to a facility unless his symptoms worsened.

She explained the frustration: "So, here is the update. I just had a doctor come to the house. I don't have the flu. I still have a fever of around 100 (degrees), but she doesn't think I have the coronavirus, despite they couldn't test me because I didn't have a kit. There are no kits. But my oxygen level and blood (tests) were good. Fortunately I had no difficulty breathing. So, here's the update; hopefully my fever breaks the next day so I can be a dad again. But for now, I'm still hiding in my room. Thank you. Stay well. Stay safe. Stay indoors. I love you all, thank you. "

Currently, there are not enough test kits to use on anyone showing symptoms. Those available are being preserved for people over 65 and people who meet all the criteria for a possible Corona case.

The soap opera, along with three others, has halted production until this pandemic has ended.



