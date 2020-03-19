The US Navy USA Deploys coastal hospital ships to ease the burden on healthcare systems – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A pair of floating Navy hospital ships will soon be heading to the east and west coasts to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are sending on request the two hospital ships that are currently being prepared," President Donald Trump said in a briefing on Wednesday morning.

The USNS Comfort is based in Virginia and will be dispatched to New York City. Its twin ship, USNS Mercy, will be docked somewhere on the west coast.

%MINIFYHTML8d6ff48692e908daf6ecc63e79dd2a1f11% %MINIFYHTML8d6ff48692e908daf6ecc63e79dd2a1f12%

"We have not made the final determination on where it will go on the west coast," Trump said.

The United States Naval Institute reported that the hospital ships will help with non-Coronavirus medical care that would torment civilian hospitals, freeing hospitals needed to care for those affected by the virus.

RELATED: California Could Have 20,000 Short Hospital Beds in Worst Case

Floating hospitals are optimized for treating trauma patients rather than infectious diseases. Dr. Marc Kerner, a local surgeon and infectious disease expert, said he believes the ships will help tremendously.

"What we are really concerned about is the overwhelming nature of this infection and that it could really destroy hospital systems in the sense that we have so many patients requiring intensive care at the same time," he said.

Each ship was said to be in the process of joining active duty and reserving medical personnel. Since then, New York has summoned retired doctors, nurses, and other health professionals to create a reserve force of staff just in case.

Kerner said he would be happy to help if necessary.

"We are here and we have a number of doctors who can go to that second level and help," he said.

The ships were said to be under scheduled maintenance and the Navy was working to identify medical personnel to dispatch the ships as soon as possible, with the goal of having them in place within a week.