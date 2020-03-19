The United States tells citizens to return, not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus News

The United States, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has raised its travel advisory to a "level four,quot;, its highest level, instructing citizens abroad to return home or shelter in place indefinitely.

The citizens of the EE. USA They are also instructed not to travel abroad, according to the notice, which was posted on the website of the US Department of State. USA Thursday.

"The State Department advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," says the notice. "In countries where commercial exit options remain available, US citizens living in the United States should arrange for an immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period. US citizens living abroad should avoid all international travel. "

The level of alert applied globally is unprecedented, according to the Associated Press news agency.

The move comes when thousands of Americans have been stranded abroad as a result of canceled flights and closed borders.

The State Department warned that the embassies of the United States are currently working with reduced personnel around the world.

On Wednesday, the United States suspended all routine visa services in most countries of the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, a State Department spokeswoman said.

The virus has infected more than 207,000 worldwide, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has killed more than 8,600 since the Chinese city of Wuhan first appeared in December.

Level three to level four

According to the United States' previous travel notice, a "level three,quot; alert, citizens were ordered to "reconsider,quot; all international travel. The "level four,quot; alert is generally reserved for specific countries involved in conflict, natural disasters, or where Americans face specific risks.

However, the alert is not mandatory, so it is unclear how much practical effect it will have. TThe only way to prohibit Americans from traveling abroad would be to invalidate the use of US passports for such travel, a measure that is currently only in effect for North Korea.

State Department travel alerts primarily affect insurance companies, causing premiums to rise or cancellation of travel policies for group and individual travel, many of which were removed even before the alert was raised to level three earlier this week.