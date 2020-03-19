The United States Surgeon General calls on Kylie Jenner and other influencers to urge people to quarantine

Amid the COVID-19 scare, America's number one physician, the Surgeon General, called on social media influencers like Kylie Jenner to urge younger generations to stay indoors to protect their elders.

During his appearance in Good morning americaThe Surgeon General said it was paramount to get people like Kylie, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant to try to encourage younger people to self-quarantine to avoid spreading the disease.

Jerome Adams emphasized that the disease was "serious,quot; and that people were dying. According to Jerome, the message should be passed on to the younger generation who may feel that they are not susceptible to the disease. The consequence of taking it too lightly may be the spread of COVID-19 to the most vulnerable populations.

Millennials and Gen Z are beaten, but we need them more than ever! No one is better at using technology / social media / the internet to stay connected, despite being physically separated. So let's go younger generations

Adams stated that in his own experience, the more he tells his children to do something, the less they want to do it. For that reason, he thinks it would be great if influencers urge Millennials and the post-quarantine generation because they have the social power to do so, while children and teens may be more reluctant to listen to their parents.

Jerome reportedly said in recent news that younger people may have a much higher risk of COVID-19 than they initially thought. According to the Surgeon General, they are looking at data from Italy right now that shows this.

As most people know, Donald Trump gave a press conference today in which he explained that he and his administration "broke the old system,quot; and replaced it with something much newer and faster.

For demanding times, the president explained that they eliminated much of the "bureaucracy," in other words, they eliminated the bureaucratic structures that slow down the process by which American citizens are treated normally.

In any case, Jerome Adams may have a good point about the ability of influencers to play a crucial role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, several celebrities said they had contracted the coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Rachel Matthews.



