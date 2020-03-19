The swan is revealed to be famous ex Disney Darling

%MINIFYHTML000ba4925c6f79e671d8cb8b73ea2c9411% %MINIFYHTML000ba4925c6f79e671d8cb8b73ea2c9412%

With the Group C playoffs, the episode begins with a performance by the Astronaut taking the stage to sing & # 39; Signed, Sealed, Delivered & # 39; by Stevie Wonder.

"The masked singer"He returned with a new episode on Wednesday, March 18. With the Group C playoffs, the episode began with a performance by the Astronaut. Revealing that he was a" shining star "when he was younger, he sang Stevie wonder"Signed, Sealed, Delivered". Among the conjectures thrown by panelists included Donald glover, Corey Feldman Y Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Next was the Night Angel. As clues, he told the panelists: Ken jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Y Robin thicke, who first debuted in a group before going their own way. She buttoned Lady Gaga"Million Reasons", leading panelists to guess that she was Regina King, Jessica Simpson or Taraji P. Henson.

T-Rex then took the stage to perform "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla ice cream. The appointed panelists Lilly Singh Y Liza Koshy as your guesses. Meanwhile, the swan captivated everyone with a performance of "I hate myself for loving you" Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In her tracks, she said, "Against all odds, I have spread my wings for millions to see." Panelists thought she might be Mila Kunis, Kristen Stewart Y Kristen bell.

Concluding the night was the Rhinoceros, who said that "he has always taken risks" and that he had "many ups and downs." Among the guesses were Tim Tebow, Chris Pratt Y Ryan Lochte.

Finally, it was announced that the swan was forced to go home. Before unmasking, the panelists made their final guesses which included Nina Dobrev, Olivia munn and Kristen Stewart. Neither of them was correct because the Swan was revealed as Bella Thorne!