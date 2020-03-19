The State Department will help Americans stranded in Morocco fly home

The United States Department of State and the United States Mission in Morocco said they had agreed that American citizens and permanent residents who were stranded in Morocco would fly to their homes.

The travelers had been trapped in the country since Sunday, when the kingdom announced that it would suspend all flights in and out of the country.

An email sent to Americans enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program said flights will depart from Marrakech Menara Airport on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.

"These flights will include a leg from Marrakesh to London Heathrow and a forward connecting flight to one of the 10 US cities served by British Airways," the email said.