The State Department will help Americans stranded in Morocco fly home

The United States Department of State and the United States Mission in Morocco said they had agreed that American citizens and permanent residents who were stranded in Morocco would fly to their homes.
The travelers had been trapped in the country since Sunday, when the kingdom announced that it would suspend all flights in and out of the country.
An email sent to Americans enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program said flights will depart from Marrakech Menara Airport on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m.
"These flights will include a leg from Marrakesh to London Heathrow and a forward connecting flight to one of the 10 US cities served by British Airways," the email said.
Travelers were told that one-way flights will cost $ 1,485 and take them to one of 10 airports across the country that have been designated as entry points during the coronavirus crisis. Those who wish to take the flights were told to send an email to a State Department address and will be contacted if there is a seat for them. Seats will be assigned in the order that emails are received.
Before boarding the flight in Morocco, passengers must sign a promissory note for the airfare that promises to reimburse the government for the flight. Cash and credit cards will not be accepted.
"You will be responsible for any arrangements or costs (lodging, subsequent destination or local transportation, etc.) beyond your initial destination in the United States," the email said. "The exact departure time and route are subject to change."
Thousands of Americans had been trapped in Morocco, according to the American ambassador, David T. Fischer. Many of them had complained that the US government had done little to help them, even as British and French authorities struggled to bring their citizens home.
President Trump was asked about the problem at a press conference on Thursday, and he said, "We know,quot;, and then addressed the issue of stranded travelers in Peru.
On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Fischer said in a video He posted at the embassy on Morocco's Twitter and Facebook pages that the safety of Americans abroad was a priority for the State Department.
"We have received your phone calls, your emails, we have heard the stories, and as soon as we have guidance, we will send an email message to everyone enrolled in our S.T.E.P system."
