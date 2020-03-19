The star of & # 39; Pose & # 39; Angelica Ross credits the FBI with Twitter for exposing her boyfriend's affair

%MINIFYHTMLe79af750494705f8e0433a2b6ae5c46311% %MINIFYHTMLe79af750494705f8e0433a2b6ae5c46312%

The actress from & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; She just found out that her new man already has a girlfriend and son after she posted photos of him on social media.

Social distancing may have a new meaning for Angelica Ross and her boyfriend now. The actress has just discovered that her new man was not as honest with her, as he has another woman in his life, just when he was happy to have found a new love.

On Wednesday March 18, the "Attitude"Star turned to Twitter to share photos of herself with her new boyfriend as she shared about practicing social distancing with him in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic." I finally found it and had to distance myself from it … an early test that we committed ourselves to by passing, "he captioned the photos." I miss you B. "

But a day later, Angelica updated her followers about her relationship with her new man with a plot twist. By crediting the FBI for Twitter, the openly transgender actress revealed that her boyfriend is already engaged and has a child. "The Internet is AMAZING. I've been talking to the mother of her son and fiancé all morning," he tweeted Thursday.

Angelica Ross exposes her boyfriend's romance.

A fan of Angelica kindly summarized what has been happening in the actress's relationship with her boyfriend. "For those who don't understand. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we were ALL RECEIVED with excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica that this man has a son and is engaged Angelica was talking to her fiancé all morning, "the fan tweeted.

Angelica also tweeted that "I could spill the whole tea on my live GI tonight," but then changed her mind. "I realize I'm not in a position to LIVE on my GI tonight. I'm going to pray for that," he wrote, not saying what he was going to talk about.

Angélica was engaged to another man, but canceled it because her fiancé did not want others to know that he is transgender. Not much is known about her latest boyfriend, as she herself stated that the relationship was new before the show.