The section of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs closed due to adverse weather, crashes.

%MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a11% %MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a12%

Blizzard conditions and accidents closed a section of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs Thursday from Plum Creek Parkway to Baptist Road.

%MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a13% %MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a14%

Colorado 83 is also closed in the area, and "there are no alternative routes," the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a press release around 5 p.m.





%MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a15% %MINIFYHTMLb4ff9a6d2bb7266c6373512875346f2a16%

There is a two-mile traffic backup in the area, along with other delays on nearby highways.

"The road is closed due to accidents and blizzard conditions with snow and strong winds," said CDOT. "The key cause of the crashes includes motorists who drive too fast, don't drive in conditions and bald tires."

CDOT asked drivers to avoid the area if possible, as the teams worked to clear the roads and reopen the road.