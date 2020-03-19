Lighting / Universal Minions: The Rise Of Gru It has withdrawn from its global launch that was previously established for the end of June in some offshore markets and for July 3 at the national level. This is another victim of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris has been temporarily closed due to the current blockade in France. A new release date has yet to be set.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said: “In response to the gravity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision, we comply with the guidelines of the French Government and we do everything possible to stop the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families. This means that we will not be able to finish Minions: The Rise Of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all deal with the magnitude of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all else. We look forward to finding a new release date for Gru and the Minions to return. "

In 2017, lighting My favorite villain movie series including the Minions titles, it became the highest grossing animated franchise of all time worldwide.

