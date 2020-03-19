The reasons behind these breakups of the nation of singles

It's about what he said, she said … or they said.

Listen, we're not naive when it comes to relationships in The Bachelor franchise. It's hard enough making it work in the real world, let alone when millions have seen you fall in love with television.

That being said, we were still a little surprised when Peter Weber Y Madison Prewett revealed their mutual decision not to continue their new romance just 48 hours after their intense confrontation with Peter's mother. Barb Weber during the After the final rose special. (And that's not even entering the Hannah Ann Sluss of everything.)

Of course, since they are a single couple, both Peter and Madison had their own statements about their split prepared, a fairly standard tradition among the old couples in the franchise, as many choose to release their own joint statement. Unless there's drama and that's when things get Really interesting.