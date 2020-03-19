The reasons behind these breakups of the nation of singles

It's about what he said, she said … or they said.
Listen, we're not naive when it comes to relationships in The Bachelor franchise. It's hard enough making it work in the real world, let alone when millions have seen you fall in love with television.
That being said, we were still a little surprised when Peter Weber Y Madison Prewett revealed their mutual decision not to continue their new romance just 48 hours after their intense confrontation with Peter's mother. Barb Weber during the After the final rose special. (And that's not even entering the Hannah Ann Sluss of everything.)
Of course, since they are a single couple, both Peter and Madison had their own statements about their split prepared, a fairly standard tradition among the old couples in the franchise, as many choose to release their own joint statement. Unless there's drama and that's when things get Really interesting.
Here's the reason each Bachelor Nation couple gave why their romances didn't work. And as you will see, sometimes each person's version of events didn't line up exactly …
A B C
Peter Weber and Madison Prewett, The Bachelor Season 24
Length of relationship: Two days after After the final rose special.
He said: Just after going against his disapproving mother Barb's wishes on live television to strike up a relationship with his second runner-up, the pilot turned to Instagram to reveal that he and Madi had "mutually decided not to pursue our relationship anymore. " easy for any of us to agree. "
She said: At the same time, Madison, who had left the show before the final ceremony of the rose, posted her own Instagram statement, writing: "I am sure we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. "
A B C
Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor Season 24
Length of relationship: Two months
He said: Similar to Arie Luyendyk Jr.Peter proposed to Hannah Ann during their finale after Madison eliminated herself, only to find herself thinking about her second place. So he also broke up with Hannah Ann during a "Happy Couples,quot; visit, saying to the model, "I really want to be able to give you everything, give you my whole heart." (During his proposal, he told her that she had "100 percent,quot; of his heart.)
She said: When Peter tried to apologize, Hannah Ann replied, "(Sorry) for not being man enough to follow through on your words? Not being faithful to whom … not being faithful to your words? Not being faithful to Your feelings? Is that what you regret? Even Peter's mother was applauding for Hannah Ann, who proved to be the MVP of the night when she said to Peter "torn and conflicted,quot;: "You've done enough damage. Go away. Go bye bye. "
Joe "Grocery Store Joe,quot; Amabile and Kendall Long, Bachelor in Paradise
Length of relationship: 18 months
He and she said: After becoming one of Bachelor in ParadiseThe most beloved couples in the fifth season, the couple, who had moved in and talked about getting engaged, announced their surprising separation with a joint statement.
"We have decided to go our separate ways," the couple wrote to BachelorNation.com. "Joe made the decision to return to Chicago, while Kendall will remain in his hometown of Los Angeles."
Kendall later admitted that she "didn't see,quot; the breakup that was coming and explained, "Ultimately, what happened was that Joe felt he would have a better (life) in Chicago." She went on to say that she was not "upset,quot; with him.
Rich Fury / Getty Images for New York Magazine
Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton, Bachelor in Paradise
Length of relationship: four months
He and she said: After their roller coaster romance (with sources telling us the couple was constantly arguing) and an intense performance at the After paradise Special, where she initially took the stage without wearing her engagement ring, Chris and Katie announced their separation in December 2019 with a joint statement.
"We have reached a point in our history where we agree that it is better to go our separate ways," said the former couple. "We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that is the basis of our relationship, and it is the most natural thing for us. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from our family, friends and all who supported us. Throughout our journey from Paradise to this moment. We are grateful for all we have learned in this chapter, and we are hopeful of what will come in life and love us both. "
Instagram / Demi Burnett
Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, Bachelor in Paradise
Length of relationship: Two months
She said and she said: After becoming the first same-sex couple in the franchise and committing at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, fan-favorite Demi and Kristian, who had not previously appeared on any of the franchise's shows, announced their separation in October 2019.
"With a heart full of love for each other, we have decided it is best that we step back in our relationship," the couple said in a joint statement on Instagram. "Ultimately, we want the best for ourselves in the long term and for us right now, that means being separate and growing individually."
John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams, Bachelor in Paradise
Length of relationship: Two months
He and she said: The unusual couple tried to make their romance work IRL once they left the beach in Season 6, but Tayshia announced their mutual decision to suspend him, writing on Instagram, "The reality was that we lived on opposite coasts and worked crazy hours." . made it impossible to see and build a life together. "
She added: "We are the best friends and we will continue in the life of the other because, regardless of the situation, we are happy."
JPJ commented on the post with emojis of heart and praise.
ABC / John Fleenor
Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt, High school Season 15
Duration of the relationship: one month … right?
She said: Oof Shortly after committing to Jed during his finale, picking him over fan favorite Tyler CameronHannah was surprised when she learned that her fiancé appeared on the show with a girlfriend, planning to use the experience as a platform to boost her music career. After confronting him during a scheduled visit, Hannah left Jed.
"That's not what I said yes to," he said later. "When I said those things, the things I said on the day of my engagement I thought that was my day. I feel like it was taken from me."
He said: Jed continued to downplay their previous romance, claiming that they were never officially together and later emphasizing that he was not "a cheater,quot;. But he apologized to Hannah, saying, "I was acting out of fear rather than love and respect for you. I wasn't sure how any of that would be taken … I resisted because I was afraid of losing you."
A B C
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin, The Bachelor Season 22
Length of relationship: Less than two months
He said: Oops, did I get a Mesnick? After proposing to Becca at the end of her season, Arie realized in January that she was still in love with second place. Lauren Burnham and wanted to strike up a relationship with her. So he decided to put Becca aside and break up with her during a scheduled "Happy Couples Weekend,quot;, and ABC then decided to cast it in all its awkward split-screen glory.
She said: "Are you f – king kidding me?" It was what we were all thinking about anyway! But Becca managed to advance very well, becoming the next Bachelorette and is still with her final choice, Garrett Yrigoyen.
Paul Hebert / ABC
Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan, Bachelor in Paradise
Length of relationship: One year
He and she said: After getting engaged during the fourth season reunion special, the long-distance couple announced their separation with a joint statement to E! News.
"With great sadness we have decided to end our commitment. We put everything we could into our relationship and we are heartbroken to move forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for both of us," the statement read. "We will continue to be present in each other's lives with mutual support, admiration and respect."
While Derek would return to BEEP For another chance to love, Taylor opened up to E! News about eventually being open to talking to her ex, whom she hadn't spoken to in over a year.
"All I was saying is that I wouldn't rule it out if we talked and we had some closure," he said.
ABC / Rick Rowell
Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, High school Season 11
Length of relationship: three years
He said and she said: Fans were devastated when the beloved couple announced their split, though rumors about their relationship on the rocks had been swirling for months.
"This difficult decision comes after thoughtful and respectful consideration," Shawn and Kaitlyn said in a statement. "We have both evolved as individuals, which is taking us in different directions, but in the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."
She said: Following the division and entering a new romance with High school& # 39; s Jason TartickKaitlyn has opened up about the problems in her relationship with Shawn, admitting that she knew for the last year of their time together that "he couldn't give me the kind of love he needed." He later hinted that he had "bitter feelings,quot; towards his ex.
ABC / Paul Hebert
Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy, The Bachelor Winter Games
Length of relationship: Four months
He said: While he didn't directly address the breakup, Dean took to Instagram after the breakup. "Love requires work. Love is a commitment. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do for myself, a lot to demonstrate, before I am ready for something like that," wrote the 26-year-old. .
She said: In a long Instagram post, Lesley said he was looking for an equal in a relationship. "All we need is that same reciprocal energy, and despite how open and loving you try to be, people can only know you as deeply as they have known themselves," wrote the travel blogger. "Don't be afraid to be the one you loved the most and give everything you had, because you should find people who love like you and who are ready." She added: "Out with the old, in with the TRUE."
Paul Hebert / ABC
Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, The Bachelor Winter Games
Length of relationship: Less than two months
He said and she said: The former couple announced the end of their romance in a joint Instagram post after their surprise engagement in the The world says it all special. "However, we understand that having a public participation in television changes something. It is with great regret that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," they wrote. "We thought the world about each other, and we both hoped we could make this work. I'm sorry this is not what you want to hear, but it is our truth."
Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC
Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt, The Bachelor Winter Games
Length of relationship: Less than a month
He said and She said: The winning couple of the spin-off rang when they separated from her Almost famous Podcast, they both said their relationship was short on "spark."
Ashley explained, "It sounds a little harsh, but it's just that lack of magic. We get along really well, but there's just something missing." Kevin added that a long-distance relationship was an "uphill battle," and said, "We could have done two or three more trips and then just dragged her along, so everything is fine. It makes sense."
Leon Bennett / Getty Images for the Kershaw Challenge
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, The Bachelor Season 21
Length of relationship: Six months
He said: After canceling their engagement, Nick told her We weekly, "I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that."
She said: In an emotional Instagram post, Vanessa wrote, "It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay." Later it opened to PersonsSaying, "As much as we loved each other and tried to make it work, we realized that we were different people struggling to maintain a relationship when, ultimately, we weren't the best for each other."
FabFitFun
Ben Higgins and Lauren, The Bachelor Season 20
Length of relationship: Less than two years
He said: "I think Lauren and I saw each other as life was getting more difficult," Ben said in his Almost famous podcast, with a source telling us that Lauren's desire to return to Los Angeles and that Ben wanted to stay in Denver was a big factor.
She said: Ben tells the runner-up JoJo Fletcher he loved her during the show was a huge obstacle from the first moment for Lauren. "I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward," he told People. "But because he wanted to move forward, I don't think he's ever been honest about how difficult it was."
ABC / Nicole Kohl
Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff, The Bachelor Season 19
Length of relationship: Six months
He said: "When I got down on my knees, I thought that was it," Chris said. Entertainment tonight After division. "(But) once everything is said and done, you come to a new reality after the show ends. Then you start to learn and find out if the relationship is really going to work."
She said: After their separation, the nurse, who is now married, told Us Weekly: "I think it is important that we maintain our friendship, and I love that we were able to end things cordially. We went through something very unique, and I think we will have a friendship for the rest of our lives. "
NP Photos
Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell, The Bachelor Season 18
Length of relationship: Less than a year
He said: The polarizing bachelor has been quiet about the division, with the former Venezuelan soccer player receiving rave reviews from fans (and Chris Harrison) for not kneeling or telling Nikki that he loved her in the end.
She said: "It's just a lifestyle difference," said now-married Nikki. "At the end of the day, we tried, but we are two different people." Distance was also a factor, according to Nikki.
ABC / MATT KLITSCHER
Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi, The Bachelor 17
Length of relationship: Seven months
He said: Remember the iconic train wreck from a sitting interview they gave after their breakup? Jake accused Vienna of mining him and selling stories to the tabloids, and yelled at him for interrupting him. "What guy in America would want to be intimate with someone who undermines him, castrates him and doesn't respect him?" he said.
She said: "You are a whore of fame, it is what you are," Vienna said, adding that Jake ignored her throughout their relationship and only worried about being on television. "When we were home (he was) alone," he said. "I just wanted him to be close to me and talk to me and kiss me like a normal relationship." So she and boyfriend Kasey Kahl he made it his mission to get Jake out of the Bachelor Pad 2, becoming villains and making Jake, who claimed he only did the show to apologize to Vienna, more sympathetic to the viewers.
ABC / NICK RAY
Ben Fjajnik and Courtney Robertson, The Bachelor Season 16
Length of relationship: nine months
He said: Throughout their intermittent romance, Ben had questioned Courtney's behavior on the show, saying that she had "tricked,quot; him.
She said: Courtney wrote a revelation, I didn't come here to make friends, so Ben was reportedly not very happy. In it, she claimed that Ben refused to let her do Dancing with the stars and detailed some of their sexual encounters on the show.
ABC / MARK WESSELS
Brad Womack and Emily Maynard, The Bachelor Season 15
Length of relationship: Six months
He said: In a statement to PersonsThe two-time single said that "the disappearance of our relationship was entirely my fault." But then he changed his tone and said, "I think I dodged a bullet with that relationship." Oh!
She said: In his book I said yes: my story of heartbreak, redemption and true loveEmily revealed that Brad once broke up with her by emailing her to the producers. Lasted!
ABC / MATT KLITSCHER
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft, The Bachelor Season 13
Length of relationship: Half way After the final rose special
He said: Um, I made a mistake. During ATFRJason admitted that he had made the wrong decision in the end and was in love with second place, Molli. (They are now happily married and have two children.)
She said: Yes, you could say that Melissa was angry. "You are a bastard," he said. "I wish more than anything that the last day you had let me go instead of doing this to me. I'm so mad at you."
ABC / ADAM LARKEY
Shayne Lamas and Matt Grant, The Bachelor Season 12
Length of relationship: Two months
He said: "Did I find true love on the show? Um, no. Not a little bit," said the bachelor after the couple ended. "I proposed to a woman who was about a foot and a half shorter than me, who had nothing in common with me and thought there were palm trees in London. Was I wrong? Yes. Did she look like an idiot? Yes. Do I regret it? ? A bit ".
She said: In an alleged blog post, Shayne asked rhetorically, "What I don't understand is why Matt hasn't finally confessed that he's gay and the first gay bachelor."
A B C
Andy Baldwin and Tessa Horst, The Bachelor Season 10
Length of relationship: A few months (if that)
He said: "When the fantasy faded and reality settled, we both realized we were not ready to commit," the naval officer said of his broken engagement.
She said: Before officially closing their relationship, it was not mentioned as "The ideal time for Tessa to uproot herself and move (to Hawaii) right now,quot; as a reason for her engagement to be canceled.
A B C
Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson, The Bachelor Season 9
Length of relationship: One month
They said: Nothing really, with just one publicist for the show confirming their split shortly after their finale aired, and Lorenzo briefly went on to take second place.
A B C
Travis Stork and Sarah Stone, The Bachelor Season 8
Length of relationship: Three months
He said: With his season set in Paris, Travis admitted that returning to their real lives in Nashville (and being forced not to be seen by the producers while the show aired) put great strain on their romance. "You are forced to pretend you don't know someone for four months," he said.
She said: Sarah believed that the couple would have worked if they had met in different circumstances. "I definitely think it would have worked differently," he said. Tennessean. "We wouldn't have had all the baggage that comes from being on this show. It would have been just the two of us capable of hanging out and meeting each other in a normal situation."
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Charlie O & # 39; Connell and Sarah Brice, The Bachelor Season 7
Length of relationship: five years
He said: After their romance occasionally officially ended in 2010, the actor said, "I think it was a mutual breakup. The thing is, we dated for five years … and we were just arguing about the same things. and things like that. And then eventually you have to go their separate ways. "
She said: Sarah had attributed most of her previous breaks to Charlie's drinking. "A lot of it had to do with a little bit of the drink I was having and I really didn't appreciate it and responded well," he said.
A B C
Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado, The Bachelor Season 6
Length of relationship: Five years
He said: After their assault incident in 2007, the Bachelor admitted: "Just because they met on a reality show, they got engaged in this amazing beautiful setting does not mean that we are Prince Charming or Beautiful Princess. It is nothing like that. It is just a couple real going through real things. "
She said: After being arrested three times since her 2004 season aired, including one for allegedly assaulting Byron, the former NFL cheerleader gave an interview in 2016 revealing her fight against depression. "There was a lot of pressure also to have a successful relationship for television and the show." She hinted that there were trust issues in the relationship.
A B C
Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin, The Bachelor Season 5
Length of relationship: One month
He said: "Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that started with a friendship that is still going strong today. We just realized that individually, our next steps take us in different directions," said the former NFL player. Good morning america The host said in a statement after their short-lived relationship.
She said: Jessica continued in the statement, saying, "With too much distance and too little time, these were not ideal circumstances to start a relationship. Jesse is a great guy and has a wonderful family. Who knows what the future holds?" Spoiler alert: it contained nothing!
A B C
Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier, The Bachelor Season 4
Length of relationship: Three months
He said: The bachelor took responsibility for their separation, counting Persons mag, "It was largely my fault. I was pushed in many directions, and the one I think I don't have enough of my time with was our relationship." He cited his promotional tour for his book and music career as reasons.
She said: In a post-division interview, Estella said Persons she blamed Bob's hunger for the limelight as a reason for her disappearance. "He is not the person I thought he was," he said. "I don't see any reason to have a conversation with him."
A B C
Andrew Firestone and Jen Scheftt, The Bachelor Season 3
Length of relationship: 10 months
He said: "He was probably too young," said Andrew. We weekly in 2008. "The relationship felt good at the time."
She said: Jen told her about their separation We weekly"I was naive to think that (the relationship with Firestone) was going to be great in the real world, since we got along so well (during the recording)." She would become the bachelorette party, but she rejected her two final suitors. Say goodbye guys!
A B C
Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz, The Bachelor Season 2
Length of relationship: One month
He said: The Bachelor agreed to do a televised interview on the split after his former GF was tabloid-logged. "I have nothing bad to say about her and I don't want different stories in my story to become rumors," he said.
She said: Helene said she was surprised when Aaron told her that he was no longer involved in their relationship. "It felt like a bomb dropped," he told Persons. "I said, 'I feel very cheated on you. You've told me every day that you love me, and now this is it?'
A B C
Alex Michael and Amanda Marsh, The Bachelor Season 1
Length of relationship: Several months
He said: Trista SutterAlex's finalist and eventual Bachelorette revealed that she had told her that she had made a mistake in choosing Amanda. "He basically said he thought he had made a mistake," she said. television guide in 2003. "You will probably deny saying (that you made a mistake)."
She said: While their romance did not last, Alex and Amanda's friendship did, and Amanda revealed that they occasionally sent emails.
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic
Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray, High school Season 10
Length of relationship: Seven months
She said: More so he wrote, when Andi detailed his disagreeable division in his book, Not well, accusing Josh of being verbally and emotionally abusive. She also wrote that he forbade her from taking photos with other men and called her a "whore,quot; for sleeping with her. Nick Viall In the fantasy suite.
He said: Josh denied everything in Andi's book while he was on Bachelor in Paradise. "I can't comment on specific things in any kind of book my ex has written, because it's a fictional story," he said. "There are things that are so ridiculous; how do you comment on things like that?"
A B C
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm, High school Season 8
Length of relationship: Six months
She said: "I am sorry to tell you that Jef and I have, in fact, parted ways," Bachelorette said in a statement at the time. "It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision." A few years later, he would write in his book that he immediately knew that accepting Jef's proposal was a mistake when his daughter Ricki He joined them and she wondered if he was ready to be a "stepdad,quot;.
He said: He said a lot without words just before the couple announced their official separation, by changing the status of their relationship on Facebook and removing Emily from her biographical photo on Twitter before official confirmation that they were dunzo. Later he said they wanted "different things,quot;.
ABC / MATT KLITSCHER
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martínez, High school Season 6
Length of relationship: A year and a half
She said: "We were really trying to make it work, and we realized it wasn't getting better," said the bachelorette party after the couple's separation. "We were more unhappy than we were happy, and something had to change … I didn't want to disappoint people. I felt anger on the part of my fans, fans … The pressure was to make sure we did what would make us both happy,quot; .
He said: The insurance agent has never spoken publicly about the end of his engagement.
ABC / MARIO PEREZ
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski, High school Season 5
Length of relationship: One year
She said: After cheating allegations came up, from which Jillian defended Ed before the split, the single woman has since admitted, "I was so devastated." And in another interview, she said, "Looking back, (Ed) just did what he wanted to do."
He said: During his period in Bachelor Pad 3Ed basically confirmed the reports of him tricking Jillian, saying, "I'm not an angel. There certainly was some truth to what was in the tabloids."
David Livingston / Getty Images
DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak, High school Season 4
Length of relationship: Less than a year
She said: Admitting that he liked Jesse because he was a bit of a "wild card," DeAnna admitted, "Eventually it wasn't what was appealing to me anymore."
He said: Jesse decided to post a YouTube video (?!) Detailing his breakup, saying the bachelorette party broke up with him saying, "I love you, but I'm not in love with you. She's a great person but I wasn't & # 39; I'm not willing to try it anymore … that's a lot to swallow no matter who you are when you're in love and you expose yourself. "
A B C
Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee, High school Season 2
Length of relationship: One year
She said: "Our relationship started with high expectations of a happy ending, but unfortunately things did not go as expected," the couple said in a statement at the time.. "What we experienced together was incredible and we are both sad to see it end. We appreciate your support." Years later, Meredith revealed her battle with alcoholism and said she was "drunk every night,quot; during filming.
He said: According to the show's co-executive producer. Lisa LevensonIan was skeptical about reality show romances and said, "From day one, he said he could never see himself proposing to a woman on national television or saying the words‘ I love you. "
%MINIFYHTML4a6bbd26e71aaf97235b28a0e8737dfb13%%MINIFYHTML4a6bbd26e71aaf97235b28a0e8737dfb14%