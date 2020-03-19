The photo shows that President Donald Trump's notes have the word "Crown,quot; crossed out and replaced by "Chinese,quot;

#Roomies, during a press conference, took a photo showing that President Donald Trump's notes had the word "Crown,quot; crossed out and replaced by "Chinese,quot;. According to NBC News, it is allegedly the president's handwriting.

This occurs a day after he told reporters that he refers to this pandemic as the "Chinese virus,quot; because it is where it comes from.

He stated,

"It is not racist at all. It comes from China, that's why."

Obviously, this faced scrutiny and many have spoken out, including John C. Yang, President and CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

He stated,

“I absolutely believe that the words he uses matter. Certainly, the use of this term by him and others, even in the past few weeks, has led to a noticeable bias in the hate incidents we are seeing. I do think there is a correlation. "

Phew! All presidents are wild here in the midst of a viral pandemic that has infected more than 9,000 people in the United States and has claimed the lives of 150 in the United States, according to USA Today.