The Netball Players Association has a vital role to play, says Tamsin Greenway | Netball News





Jade Clarke, a former Greenway teammate, has turned to social media this week to support the NPA

Like all sports, netball faces an uncertain time as the coronavirus pandemic stops not only the sports calendar but also everyday life as we know it.

The Superleague Vitality has been suspended until at least April 30 and the netballers are waiting for the green light to resume careers that, unlike some of the sport's superstars, are not assured of lucrative contracts.

%MINIFYHTML14a1570ec49f80fb55e6a26dc75927aa11% %MINIFYHTML14a1570ec49f80fb55e6a26dc75927aa12%

Scotland head coach and Sky Sports Expert Tamsin Greenway discusses the Netball Players Association and what it can do for athletes during and after their careers.

************************************************** ************************************************** ************************

Nothing feels real right now, with so many changes and so many things happening. As netball stops at all levels in England, I think the role of the Netball Players Association (NPA) and its importance are further highlighted.

The NPA is something I feel very sorry for and it is something that I think is absolutely vital. It is vital, not only when it comes to the netball movement on the path to professionalization, but also in times of crisis like this.

Even though I won't be going to court again, I kept going before the start of the season and paid the alumni of the year membership fee.

As we look back on how far the Superleague has grown in terms of venues, sponsorship, salary caps, team deals, intensity, and even agent-getting players, it's clear that both players and clubs need a better understanding of the NPA's role. and start backing it up.

In England, there is still a huge lack of clarity about what it means, what it does and, most importantly, what it can achieve. You can see that from the fact that not all players have signed up yet

The NPA gives players a voice. It gives them a collective voice and stronger than they could be as individuals. Tamsin Greenway

The NPA recently conducted a survey and asked the players what they wanted. The two key elements that emerged from that was that they did not feel that decision makers were listening to them and that they needed support in transitions through and after their careers. Both are major problems.

Having played, trained and worked behind the scenes for so long, it is something that I have witnessed first hand. Also looking at what is happening right now, with so much uncertainty, this support is vital.

Have a voice and understanding of contracts and commercial rights. It is very important for players to shape what a future could look like (on and off the court) and not just be forced into one size fits all.

the @netballpa I have done a lot for the players. In any uncertain situation they are always there for us and they make sure that the players have a collective voice. So important that this continues, which means we must all be registered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ViBs7l6WJh – jade clarke (@jadeyclarke) March 16, 2020

Since the players are not completely professional, I think that at this time not everyone understands their image rights and the regulations that are in force for their use with commercial sponsors. They are not sure how to negotiate contracts, or even what happens to their contracts in situations like these right now.

They are concerned about talking about club and country commitments. They do not know how to balance life, uni, work with the expectations of the game and some do not know about the opportunity that may await them after the game. The NPA has the knowledge and tools to change that and advise them in all of these areas.

This support comes through individual players but also in the form of a collective. For example, health insurance has been addressed and the NPA has not only ensured affordable insurance coverage for all members, but they have also ensured that all clubs have to insure their players starting in 2021. This is a great victory for the players and a great prize. step for sport.

However, until the players join the NPA as a collective, their work may not be as impactful as it could be. If all the players bought, that allows a general education in these areas. It gives players a much louder voice and gives them a unit that fights against every player's corner. But until that happens, we will continue to live in a very amateur era.

And it's not just about the commercial and financial elements, there's also the other side of the game. The NPA has other partnerships and the ability to facilitate areas such as sports psychology and lifestyle development that can help players' mental health, which at the moment, as players are left in limbo, seems crucial.

Netball players in the Super League are not making the kind of money where they can put their feet up once their career ends or even during it.

When players' careers stop, usually between the ages of 30 and 40, they need to have something else, a career, or an option to continue their working lives. It is ensuring that players think about it before the decisive moment comes.

& # 39; Modeling scenarios & # 39; Australia's Super Netball Suncorp Super Netball is & # 39; modeling a number of different scenarios & # 39; regarding the next season that will start on May 2.

In Australia and New Zealand, their Netball Players Associations have been around for years and are comprehensive. When I went to the Queensland Firebirds, I saw firsthand how important an NPA was when the game started its professional journey. It has been a support for the players and the game ever since.

For example, a minimum wage cap was introduced for all players to be paid, and discussions about the cap have been constant, regarding players who were not expecting too much and that clubs were taking proper care of all players. There were also rest periods and rules on how much training players could do to make sure they didn't take advantage of them.

This is another key area that I think can help our athletes; helping athletes understand its value, increasing their knowledge on how the salary cap is applied and also around the clubs budget.

Very lucky to have an NPA that has been so proactive … sign up if you haven't already, you never know when you will really need their services, as we all have those last few days https://t.co/d5bE98hYn5 – Serena Guthrie (@serenabob) March 17, 2020

A Netball Players Association is a safeguard for players. As the game becomes more commercial, money comes into play and that is to be expected. But it changes everyone's dynamics and priority, and often players feel the worst part.

Often when Player Associations arrive, they can be seen as a threat. However, it is for clubs to understand that when entering a more professional era, players must be adequately represented. It can make everyone's job easier and a truly productive partnership.

If we all say that we want netball to become professional, then the reality is that things will change for everyone. I understand the change is scary, especially for the players, staff and clubs that have been with the sport from the start, but having a thriving NPA will be invaluable in the long run.

Ultimately, the momentum must come from the players to ensure that the body representing them has a chance to do it fully and completely forward.

This is the time when the players must unite and stand up. It happened in rugby with the Rugby Players Association and I see it as a really important step and moment in the development of netball in England.

It has frustrated me that so many players have not come on board as this is so important to the sport we all love.

If players come together, at all clubs, at all levels, age and experience, regardless of whether issues are affecting them right now and they see NPA as important to the game, to their teammates, future players and for brand netball, being a really powerful thing.

As we go through the next few weeks and months with so much uncertainty, I hope that when we finally get back together, we realize how important it is to support each other and the NPA will be a great start for the netball family.