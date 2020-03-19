The NCAA Tournament Marquee They Could Have Been – Up News Info

Seles Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard met during the regular season in a couple of games for two of the most dynamic players in college basketball.

The potential for a third meeting disappeared with the cancellation of the Big East tournament, then the NCAA Tournament.

Fear of the coronavirus has gripped the nation. The NCAA Tournament, which was scheduled to start in full on Thursday, became March Sadness. All those confrontations that college basketball fans look forward to each year have been replaced by empty arenas and closed doors.

"Here is mid-March and we should be playing," said Howard. "It's pretty crazy."

Powell and Howard met for the first time this season on January 11 in Newark, New Jersey. Howard outscored Powell 27-23, but Seton Hall used his depth to roll to a 69-55 victory.

They met again on February 29 in Milwaukee and had a similar result; Howard scored 37 points, Powell had 28, and the Pirates won 88-79.

No. 16 Seton Hall and Marquette were scheduled to meet in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament before it was canceled. A fourth meeting at the NCAA Tournament would have been contingent on the Golden Eagles receiving an invitation, they were in great shape, and the NCAA selection committee put the two Big East teams on the same side of the group.

The selection committee has a knack for intriguing first-round matchups: Howard against Murray State's Ja Morant last year was one, so it wouldn't have been a surprise to see two of the nation's best guards in a collision course.

Now they are both sitting at home, waiting for the dust to settle.

"For it to end so quickly, it was like … man," Powell said.

Here are some NCAA tournament matchups that we would have liked to see:

HURLEY VS. COACH K: Last year, the selection committee pitted Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley against his former team, Buffalo, after the Sun Devils top four victory.

Many fans expected the committee to do something similar this year by putting Arizona State and Duke, Hurley's alma mater, on track to meet early in the NCAA Tournament.

Hurley won two national championships with Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, and it was speculated that he would be the perfect candidate at Durham when coach K retires.

Seeing those two butt heads and changing the shades of red would have been fun.

DAYTON VS. KANSAS: Kansas and Dayton were on their way to winning first place in the NCAA Tournament, so any meeting would have had to be in the Final Four or in the national championship game.

What a rematch it would be.

The Jayhawks and Flyers played a high-level game at the Maui Invitational, which won 90-84 in overtime for Kansas.

Dayton proved himself a legitimate middle-aged monster on Maui and continued to produce, matching his highest ranking at No. 3 in the final AP Top 25.

Kansas was the favorite to win the national title, spending the last three weeks of the season at number 1.

Seeing Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike face off against Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher again would have been a must-see, particularly with a national title at stake.

3 POINT TRIP: The teams have relied more on the 3-point shot in recent years. The NCAA Tournament could have had two of the best: Creighton and Brigham Young.

The Cougars led the nation in 3-point shooting with 42.2% and scored 10.4 per game, third nationally. The Bluejays were only a few points behind, making 9.7 per game while shooting 38.6%.

The game could have combined 60 attempts from the goal.

WINSTON VS. PRITCHARD: Cassius Winston of Michigan State and Payton Pritchard of Oregon have been two of the nation's strongest point guards for the past four years.

Winston played with a heavy heart throughout the season after his brother's death, but he still led the Spartans with 18.6 points and 5.8 assists.

Pritchard became the fourth player in the Pac-12 to lead the conference in scoring (20.5) and (5.5) assists, placing him among the top candidates for National Player of the Year.

They are both older adults, so it would have been nice to see them face off at the end of the tournament, maybe even the title game.

RUTGERS VS. HOFSTRA: Hofstra had not been in the NCAA Tournament since 2001. Rutgers had a longer drought, since 1991.

Two good-feeling stories could have continued in what would likely have been a second-round or later matchup.

Now disappointment and more waiting.

GARZA VS. NWORA: No. 14 Louisville vs. Iowa would have been a great game. Seeing Jordan Nwora and Luka Garza shopping baskets could have been epic.

The 6-foot-11-inch Garza is a top contender to win the national player of the year after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field.

The 6-7 Nwora led the Cardinals with 18.0 points per game, while catching 7.7 rebounds.

Steven Enoch probably would have been facing Garza defensively, but there could have been a lot of fireworks between the two star players.

