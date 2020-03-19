The NCAA Tournament Marquee They Could Have Been – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Seles Hall's Myles Powell and Marquette's Markus Howard met during the regular season in a couple of games for two of the most dynamic players in college basketball.

The potential for a third meeting disappeared with the cancellation of the Big East tournament, then the NCAA Tournament.

Fear of the coronavirus has gripped the nation. The NCAA Tournament, which was scheduled to start in full on Thursday, became March Sadness. All those confrontations that college basketball fans look forward to each year have been replaced by empty arenas and closed doors.

"Here is mid-March and we should be playing," said Howard. "It's pretty crazy."

Powell and Howard met for the first time this season on January 11 in Newark, New Jersey. Howard outscored Powell 27-23, but Seton Hall used his depth to roll to a 69-55 victory.

They met again on February 29 in Milwaukee and had a similar result; Howard scored 37 points, Powell had 28, and the Pirates won 88-79.

No. 16 Seton Hall and Marquette were scheduled to meet in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament before it was canceled. A fourth meeting at the NCAA Tournament would have been contingent on the Golden Eagles receiving an invitation, they were in great shape, and the NCAA selection committee put the two Big East teams on the same side of the group.

The selection committee has a knack for intriguing first-round matchups: Howard against Murray State's Ja Morant last year was one, so it wouldn't have been a surprise to see two of the nation's best guards in a collision course.

Now they are both sitting at home, waiting for the dust to settle.

"For it to end so quickly, it was like … man," Powell said.

Here are some NCAA tournament matchups that we would have liked to see:

