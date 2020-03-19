The massive commute to work from home in a coronavirus crisis creates an opening for hackers: cyber experts

%MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d711% %MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d712%

As people scatter to their homes to work and study due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking away their laptops and company data, cybersecurity experts say hackers will follow, seeking to prey on and infiltrate corporations.

Government officials in the United States, Britain and elsewhere have issued warnings about the dangers of a recently remote workforce, while tech companies are experiencing increases in applications to help protect employees outside the office. At Cisco Systems Inc, for example, the number of security support requests to support remote workforces has increased 10-fold in recent weeks.

"People who have never worked from home before are trying to do it and are trying to do it at scale," said Wendy Nather, senior advisor to Cisco's Duo Security, who has spent the past decade working from home for various jobs.

%MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d713% %MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d714%

He said the sudden transition would mean more room for error, more pressure on IT staff and more opportunities for cybercriminals hoping to trick employees into forking their passwords.

%MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d715% %MINIFYHTMLce2f69ba561016a15c3edbcfc3e032d716%

Criminals are disguising password-stealing messages and malicious software such as alerts, warnings, or coronavirus-themed apps. Some researchers have found hackers posing as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA In an attempt to break into emails or scam Bitcoin users, while others have detected hackers using a malicious virus-themed app to hijack Android phones.

Advanced cyber spies also appear to be exploiting the coronavirus outbreak that has infected https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 to more than 210,000 people and killed 8,700 worldwide.

Last week, researchers from the Israeli company Check Point discovered suspected state-backed hackers using an explosive-trapped coronavirus update to try to break into an unidentified Mongolian government network.

On Friday, US cyber security officials. USA They issued a warning to companies to update their virtual private networks (VPNs) and be on guard against a wave of malicious emails targeting an already disoriented workforce. On Tuesday, Britain's National Cyber ​​Security Center released a six-page brochure for companies that manage remote employees.

Cybercriminals are on the lookout for work from the domestic trend "and are doing everything they can to use it to infiltrate organizations," said Esti Peshin, head of the cyber division of Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel's largest defense contractor.

The opportunities for hackers are multiple.

Many workers are moving their employers' data from professionally managed corporate networks to basic password-protected home WiFi configurations. Some organizations are loosening restrictions to allow employers to access critical job information from their rooms or home offices.

Working from home can also expose employees to low-tech threats, including theft or loss of electronic equipment, or simple human error by employees adjusting to a new environment.

Cisco's Nather said the new population of home-based employees could also be a boon to tech support scammers, copycats who pretend to try to fix an IT problem in an effort to gain control of a target's computer.

Peshin from Israel said the networks used by school-age children and university students were also at risk, as they are forced to take online classes from home because their institutions have been closed in the crisis.

"Remote learning sites tend to be unencrypted and insecure," Peshin said, calling them "very mature reasons for cyber attacks on children."

