‘The Masked Singer’ tops Wednesday ratings; The Chicago Trio Is Met – Deadline

As social distancing and quarantines continue, it seems that the public is rediscovering the concept of linear television and television dating, with a notable small increase in ratings and audience numbers across the board. On Wednesday, The masked singer led the night with a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 7.86 million viewers, the best metrics for incognito singing competition since late fall last year (excluding its post-Super Bowl episode ).

It was a good way to start the night for Fox, who followed up with Lego masters (1.2, 3.85M), went up two tenths in the demo and delivered its most watched episode since its debut. The network won the overall night in the demo.

NBC Chicago The trio saw a rally across the board last night with their best numbers on the show, minus crossover episodes, since last February. Chicago Med (1.3, 9.12M), Chicago Fire (1.3, 8.90M) and Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.56M) Everyone jumped on the demo. Fire It had its most watched non-crossover episode since December 2015, while P.S. It delivered its largest audience since January 2016. NBC won the night in viewers.

On CBS, Survivor (1.5, 7.70M) went up from last week and posted the season's best result on the show, with its highest audience since April 2019. CBS " Seal team (0.8, 5.01M) increased a tenth in the demo and also saw an increase in audience, reaching its highest audience since December. SMASH. (0.6, 4.10M) remained stable.

ABC saw the return of some of its shows on Wednesday night, and the shows skyrocketed. The goldbergs (1.1, 4.94M) peaked for the season, while Schooled (0.8, 3.50M) went up and tied their own high season. Modern Family (0.9, 4.30M) grew on the show and the audience, as did American housewife (0.6, 3.18M) and Stumptown (0.5, 2.70M).

The CW issued repeats.