The last chasing exhibition excites Nolan | Racing News

Paul Nolan is already excited to see what the newest Exposition can accomplish on fences next season after his loss at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

Having won a grade two in Navan and a grade one in Leopardstown in his two previous starts, the seven-year-old was very close to completing his hat-trick at Albert Bartlett Novices & # 39; Hurdle, going down a neck to the end. Monkfish trained by Willie Mullins.

Connections has not yet decided whether it will have a final outing this season at the Punchestown Festival, in case the reunion continues despite the coronavirus outbreak.

But either way, Nolan already has an eye on an autumn rookie chase campaign.

"When they hit you as closely as the most recent Exhibition did, you always wonder if things had changed a bit, the result might have changed, but he ran a good race and came home in one piece, which is the main thing," said the Enniscorthy-based coach.

"I need to talk to the owners about whether we are going to Punchestown or not, but either way, you would like to think that it will be among the best rookie hunters next season."

Latest Exhibition was one of three runners for Nolan at this year's Festival.

After taking second place in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys & # 39; Hurdle and National Hunt Chase hurdle at the masterpiece rally on two previous visits to Prestbury Park, Discorama ran another excellent run in defeat to finish third in the Ultimate Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old is headed to the Grand National of Ireland at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, along with his stablemate Fitzhenry, who placed sixth at the Kim Muir under Patrick Mullins.

Nolan said: "You always come from Cheltenham wanting more, but all the horses ran well and I thought it was a great week."

"Discorama ran a good race again. I think the breathing operation had made a big difference to him, even in the last few weeks running to Cheltenham, you could see that he was better in himself and he looked better in himself."

"I'm always trying to find ways to get better the next day and he was a little cool and enthusiastic. I thought he was close enough if he was good enough in the penultimate and last time, and he just didn't come. Up the hill like he did. did the previous two years.

"Fitzhenry also ran a good race and the plan would be to target the two horses for the Grand National of Ireland, if we are still running by then."