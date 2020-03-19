The French Open movement due to the coronavirus pandemic has disappointed the tennis community, says Barry Cowan | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML2d5d05ba7864eb8e72bbcd48f23f530511% %MINIFYHTML2d5d05ba7864eb8e72bbcd48f23f530512%

Tennis announcer Barry Cowan criticized the decision to move the French Open to September without consulting the tennis community.

Organizers of the French Open received a barrage of criticism for rescheduling the event in the middle of the hard court season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second Grand Slam of the year was due to start on May 24, but will now run from September 20 to October 4.

The news means the tournament will kick off a week after the end of the US Open, posing a challenge for players to re-acclimatize to clay and a different time zone in the near term.

It will also require a reorganization of the ATP and WTA seasons, with major women's tournaments in Tokyo and Wuhan taking place during that fortnight.

"It is not just the four Grand Slams. You have the ATP, the WTA and the ITF and we have seen in our sport how difficult it has been to gather the seven parties. Now I am concerned that they go further afield, so they have been on their own interests, "Cowan he told Sky Sports News.

"The ATP Cup that started in January came six weeks after the Davis Cup, which was basically the same or very similar event and the Davis Cup was a few months after the Laver Cup, which is an attractive exhibition event that Roger Federer and his team The team started and has been a success.

"Tennis continues to shoot itself in the foot and that for me, sitting now in these difficult times, that would have been my only wish. This was the perfect time for us all to get together and just find a perfect solution and unfortunately the French have not done that ".

