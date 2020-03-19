The EU wants Netflix to lower its streaming quality, and that's fantastic news: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLec4fa0e8b9e882eb99f8e3230d5eae9811% %MINIFYHTMLec4fa0e8b9e882eb99f8e3230d5eae9812%

The European Union has asked Netflix to reduce the quality of its video transmissions to SD to reduce the tension on the networks.

More people in the EU are staying home due to the coronavirus, and are consuming more content online, whether it's working from home, school work, or entertainment.

Netflix is ​​not the only service experiencing an increase in activity, as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger see more than double their usual traffic levels.

UPDATE: Netflix has agreed to reduce the quality of its broadcast content in Europe to help reduce the strain on networks in the region. "After discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Reed Hastings, and given the extraordinary challenges posed by the coronavirus, Netflix has decided to start reducing bit rates on all our broadcasts in Europe for 30 days," said a Netflix spokesperson. it's a statement.

EARLIER: Governments around the world have been declaring national emergencies and instituting various types of measures aimed at enforcing social distancing because medical systems need time to cope with the potentially massive influx of patients with COVID-19. Treatment is possible but may require intensive care for some patients, including access to ventilators to help with breathing. It turns out that having too many people isolating themselves at home can have an unexpected side effect, at least in the European Union. Authorities have already asked Netflix to reduce the quality of movie streaming because the networks are under increased pressure. While you might be annoyed to see your 4K or Full HD streams down to SD quality, the EU request has a silver lining that might not be immediately obvious.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Twitter that he had discussions with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about the decline in Netflix broadcasts in the region.

He reminded people that beating COVID-19 requires isolation and that telecommuting and transmission can go a long way. However, he added that infrastructure could be strained as more people stay home for longer periods. Switching to SD makes sense, as it could free up bandwidth in areas where communities lack access to fast data rates.

"Commissioner Breton is right to stress the importance of ensuring that the Internet continues to function smoothly during this critical time," said a Netflix spokesperson. CNN Business. "We have focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connection service free of charge to telecommunications companies."

Netflix is ​​not the only company that is seeing spikes in traffic during this period. Facebook confirmed on Wednesday that the pandemic is generating "big waves,quot; of traffic to some of its services. Mark Zuckerberg told reporters that the increase in demand is "well beyond,quot; even the large annual increase seen on New Year's Eve. Voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Messenger are more than double the normal levels.

Separately, Vodafone reported that Internet use is increasing by as much as 50% in some countries, following several anti-coronavirus measures in EU countries. The European Commission recommended on Thursday to telecommunications providers not to discriminate against content providers during this crisis:

Operators are authorized to apply exceptional traffic management measures, inter alia, to prevent impending network congestion and mitigate the effects of exceptional or temporary network congestion. This must be done without discriminating against individual content providers.

As I said before, there is a positive sign in all of this. If Internet service providers and other companies are seeing all this additional traffic, it means that more and more people are staying home as advised in Europe, a region that is now at the center of the pandemic. The more people stay home, the easier it will be for hospitals to beat the coronavirus, and the sooner life could return to normal.

To put it another way, whether you're in Europe or anywhere else, you may want to consider streaming SD programs, even if you're paying for better quality.

Image source: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock