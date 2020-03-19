The downtown boxing gym that's helping Detroit students thrive – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML74b48d5a36a0fa1f747b6969645d974f11% %MINIFYHTML74b48d5a36a0fa1f747b6969645d974f12%

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – The Downtown Boxing Gym youth program is changing the lives of Detroit students and helping them to excel. Its free after-school educational program offers tutoring, mentoring, enrichment, college and career readiness, and strong academic support, as well as boxing and athletics for children ages 7 to 18.

"In the beginning, boxing was the hook to attract kids to the door," explains Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym. "Boxing is a sexy sport, parents are attracted to its physical discipline, and they all like to prove themselves, they want to feel that,quot; I can do this. "But boxing is like any other tool, in this case , is the tool that takes you to the door ".

Once you walk through the door, the values ​​of the program, which is Academic before anything else, are explained. "We also tell him about our work toward community service, which he is giving back," adds Sweeney. “Academics will open more doors for you than a sport will ever open for you. You have academic longevity and you can build a career for life from it. There aren't many injuries from using your brain that I know of.

“The challenges they face are the challenges everyone faces around the world. Being heard and listened to is the most important factor. I've seen kids come in here with the same grade point average that I had as a kid, which was a zero average! Now they have become honor students. "

"I think there is something golden inside each of us, and I think everyone in this world is connected. I just want to put that seed in their minds so that it grows, that we are all connected, that we are all a family. When I look at the eyes of any child who walks through this door and has been here for a long time, I see hope, I see men who really see themselves as part of the future and the next generation of change makers.

