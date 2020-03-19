The director of & # 39; Peaky Blinders & # 39; was gutted by the postponement of production for season 6

%MINIFYHTML74360a128d4262218755e41d4b9545ad11% %MINIFYHTML74360a128d4262218755e41d4b9545ad12%

Although regretting the loss of months of hard work preparing to start filming due to the coronavirus, Anthony Byrne encourages others to 'find the positive in all of this and use it'.

"Peaky Blinders"Director Anthony Byrne was gutted when he had to postpone filming the sixth season of the hit show because there was so much work in production."

The coronavirus pandemic forced producers to suspend the series, and Byrne admits he is still struggling with the decision, because he was ready to start.

Posting a photo of Cillian MurphyThe Tommy Shelby character, who drowns his sorrows in a pub on Instagram, writes: "We were so close to the start of filming season 6. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated and hard-working team. They were built sets, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses were tried on. Places were reserved. All the preparation was done. It's a real shame not to be able to do it for you right now. "

"But personally I want to thank the crew that I have spent months working with and I want to send my love and support to them and to everyone else. We are in this together."

He added: "These are extraordinary times and we must be extraordinary in them. Remember who we all are as people and look for those around you who will find these challenging times. Go deeper. It will pass."

"Read that book that has been watching you for years. Write a poem, script, novel. Listen to music. Watch movies. Be creative. Make art. Share. Find the positive in all of this and use it. We will be better in the long run. Love and respect for all of you. "

Production of "Peaky Blinders" was suspended on Monday (March 16) for fear of coronaviruses.

"After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation regarding Covid-19, the start of production of the 'Peaky Blinders' series 6 has been postponed," a statement read. . "Thank you so much to our amazing cast and crew, and to all of our amazing fans for your continued support."

Production of most television dramas, comedies, and movies has been shut down as a result of the global pandemic.