The couple's wedding was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc011% %MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc012%

Auburn Hills, MI (WNEM) – A Michigan couple was forced to postpone their dream wedding due to concerns about the coronavirus.

New restrictions from national and local governments limit the number of people allowed in a meeting. The restrictions caused many people to change their previously planned events.

%MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc013% %MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc014%

"This past week has been practically a nightmare," said Jessica Pomaranski.

%MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc015% %MINIFYHTML79dec30f85539ff680992869f63bfbc016%

A nightmare that is far from being the dream wedding that Pomaranski and his fiancé Mike Rushford had planned in Costa Rica.

The couple is separated by distance now. Pomaranski lives in Auburn Hills and her fiancé lives in Frankenmuth. Due to COVID-19 concerns, they will remain legally separated for longer than expected.

"I feel like it still hasn't occurred to me that we had to cancel our wedding, we're not going to get married," Pomaranski said.

Pomaranski said it is a difficult reality to face after the coronavirus pandemic forces them to cancel their big day on Sunday, March 22.

"It's just a lot of stress and a lot of excitement," said Rushford.

Along with stress, it has cost them a lot of money.

"At this point, we already have tens of thousands of dollars invested in this," Rushford said.

The couple said it is money that they will not return. That is also the case for more than 30 guests who were also planning to make the trip.

"It is supposed to be such a fun and loving time with family and friends," said Rushford.

Instead, it is a time of uncertainty as the couple now hopes to get married in July.

"I would never wish this on anyone," said Pomaranski.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.