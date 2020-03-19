The Chicago Museum allows a dinosaur to explore exhibits

Time to have prehistoric fun!
On Wednesday, the Chicago Field Museum received a visit from an unexpected visitor: SUE the Dinosaur.
In an effort to keep her spirits up after closing her doors to the public amid concerns about the coronavirus, the museum's official social media account shared a video of the friendly dinosaur on Twitter, where she can be seen reviewing the " Hall of the Birds "of the museum and meticulously pursued the exhibition. In fact, their visit was inspired by the Shedd Aquarium penguin post that recently went viral. In it, a group of penguins were taken on a "field trip,quot; around the aquarium, which is also temporarily closed, to meet the other animals.
"Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice," the Field Museum publication read. Paying tribute to his aquatic friends, SUE can be seen running excitedly towards the penguins part of the exhibition and giving the figures a sweet greeting.
In another post, the museum tweeted, "UPDATE: SUE discovers that birds are avian dinosaurs; demands that we update the museum map to,quot; B̶i̶r̶d̶s̶ Tiny Theropods Room ".
As if SUE couldn't get anything cuter, he even thanked a lucky museum visitor after learning they were upset that his plans to visit the Field Museum were canceled. "A special wave of SUE to your son," the Field Museum shared, along with a video of the prehistoric friend waving from behind the museum's information desk. "We hope to welcome you in time!"
Since announcing that it would be temporarily closed to the public, the Field Museum has been using social media as a means of connecting with fans during this period of social estrangement. To encourage families to continue their quest for knowledge, the museum has brought the fun of learning to Twitter with #MuseumFromHome.
Like the Field Museum, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has also made staying connected super easy and fun. On Monday, it launched its new Home Safari Facebook Live series, which aims to provide educational entertainment for young animal enthusiasts who have been affected by school closings. For their inaugural episode, fans had a 1-to-1 time with the zoo's most famous resident. Fiona the hippo.
On social media poking fun at his first Home Safari Facebook Live, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a photo of Fiona in her habitat and wrote, "While the zoo is closed, we can still help your school kids have fun and Educational! Join us! for a Facebook Home Safari Live every day of the week at 3pm where we will highlight one of our amazing animals and include an activity you can do from home. "
