The Chicago Museum allows a dinosaur to explore exhibits

Time to have prehistoric fun!

On Wednesday, the Chicago Field Museum received a visit from an unexpected visitor: SUE the Dinosaur.

In an effort to keep her spirits up after closing her doors to the public amid concerns about the coronavirus, the museum's official social media account shared a video of the friendly dinosaur on Twitter, where she can be seen reviewing the " Hall of the Birds "of the museum and meticulously pursued the exhibition. In fact, their visit was inspired by the Shedd Aquarium penguin post that recently went viral. In it, a group of penguins were taken on a "field trip,quot; around the aquarium, which is also temporarily closed, to meet the other animals.

"Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice," the Field Museum publication read. Paying tribute to his aquatic friends, SUE can be seen running excitedly towards the penguins part of the exhibition and giving the figures a sweet greeting.