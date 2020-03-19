The Castle Rock star will shine from next week as a "symbol of hope,quot; against the coronavirus

Castle Rock's famous 40-foot star, which is generally illuminated during the holiday season, will shine from next week "as a symbol of hope,quot; as the coronavirus takes over the world.

%MINIFYHTMLdcfcb23bb15fa33424cd659a7be7b1c711% %MINIFYHTMLdcfcb23bb15fa33424cd659a7be7b1c712%

The city council approved this week a special motion to light The Star on The Rock to show that Castle Rock is "a strong and united community that will persevere,quot; against the respiratory virus that has sickened more than 200 people in Colorado and killed four.

The star was originally installed in 1936 as a symbol of hope during the Great Depression.

"When times get tough at Castle Rock, the community comes together," Mayor Jason Gray said in a statement. "We will get through it, and my wish is that everyone who watches The Star asks what they can do in the community to help those who need support."

City officials project that the star will be lit on Monday by Castle Rock Fire and Rescue firefighters. Unlike the annual lighting of the stars, Castle Rock asks that the community not meet centrally to see the lighting.

Outside of the holiday season, the star has been lit only a few times for special occasions.