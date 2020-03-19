The Broncos salute Chris Harris Jr. after CB signs with the Los Angeles Chargers.

%MINIFYHTML8a0d7f4aebcd51a6cdc29675be3abac611% %MINIFYHTML8a0d7f4aebcd51a6cdc29675be3abac612%

The Broncos greeted cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in a statement Thursday, after the cornerback agreed to join the Los Angeles Chargers a day earlier, after nine years in Denver.

Not recruited to Kansas in 2011, Harris made four Pro Bowls (2014-16 & # 39; 18) and was All Pro in 2015-16.

Harris played 139 (121 starts) in the regular season and eight (seven) playoff games, totaling 512 tackles, 20 interceptions, 86 pass breaks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Broncos Complete Statement:

"Chris Harris Jr. was an underdog from the first day he arrived in Denver as a college free agent in 2011. With a competitive fire and never-retreat mindset, Chris beat the odds of becoming one of the best cornerbacks in Broncos History He was a founding member of the "No Fly Zone,quot; and helped that group take flight as one of the NFL's best all-time secondaries.

"After countless pass breaks, intercepts and tackles, Chris made that 'No Fly Zone' move with his arms that became synonymous with the many great plays he made over nine years as Bronco. Most importantly, Chris He helped our team win many games as a Super Bowl champion that he won at the biggest moments.

Along with his wife Leah and his family, Chris had a real connection to this city. He was a fan favorite not only for being a great player, but also for his generous spirit in giving back to the community. We appreciate all that Chris did for our organization and look forward to welcoming him again to celebrate his many accomplishments as Denver Bronco. ”