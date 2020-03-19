Home Local News The Broncos salute Chris Harris Jr. after CB signs with the Los...

The Broncos salute Chris Harris Jr. after CB signs with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matilda Coleman
The Broncos greeted cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in a statement Thursday, after the cornerback agreed to join the Los Angeles Chargers a day earlier, after nine years in Denver.

Not recruited to Kansas in 2011, Harris made four Pro Bowls (2014-16 & # 39; 18) and was All Pro in 2015-16.

Harris played 139 (121 starts) in the regular season and eight (seven) playoff games, totaling 512 tackles, 20 interceptions, 86 pass breaks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

