The Broncos free quarterback Joe Flacco, according to the source.

The Broncos released quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday with a failed physical designation, according to a source.

Flacco's Broncos career consisted of eight games. He was slated to have the Broncos' second-highest cap this year ($ 23.65 million).

Flacco restructured his contract with the Broncos before the 2019 regular season began, creating $ 13.6 million in capitalization space by covering $ 17 million in salary to a signing bonus. If the contract hadn't changed, the Broncos could have cut Flacco after the season with no limit penalties.

Flacco, 35, was acquired last March for a fourth-round pick, the Broncos believed he was an equal improvement to the quarterback and a multi-year option. They chose Drew Lock in the second round of last year's draft, but under the plan that Flacco be the starter without a doubt.

The Broncos were 2-6 in Flacco's eight starts (six touchdowns, five interceptions and an 85.1 rating), but he was closed after losing to Indianapolis due to a disc injury to his neck. He did not require surgery, but sent him to the reserve injured.

