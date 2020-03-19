The Broncos free quarterback Joe Flacco, according to the source.

%MINIFYHTMLbfda779e4c592cfe623dd4f7240b185b11% %MINIFYHTMLbfda779e4c592cfe623dd4f7240b185b12%

The Broncos released quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday with a failed physical designation, according to a source.

Flacco's Broncos career consisted of eight games. He was slated to have the Broncos' second-highest cap this year ($ 23.65 million).

Flacco restructured his contract with the Broncos before the 2019 regular season began, creating $ 13.6 million in capitalization space by covering $ 17 million in salary to a signing bonus. If the contract hadn't changed, the Broncos could have cut Flacco after the season with no limit penalties.

Flacco, 35, was acquired last March for a fourth-round pick, the Broncos believed he was an equal improvement to the quarterback and a multi-year option. They chose Drew Lock in the second round of last year's draft, but under the plan that Flacco be the starter without a doubt.

The Broncos were 2-6 in Flacco's eight starts (six touchdowns, five interceptions and an 85.1 rating), but he was closed after losing to Indianapolis due to a disc injury to his neck. He did not require surgery, but sent him to the reserve injured.

Lock went 4-1 as a starter to finish last season and will enter the offseason program (if there is one) as No. 1. The Broncos agreed terms with Jeff Driskel on Tuesday night to be the backup and have Brett. Rypien under contract.

Flacco's next call is if he wants to play. He is 98-73 in the regular season and 10-5 in the playoffs.

ESPN first reported the news.