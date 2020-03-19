The British Open & # 39; continues as planned & # 39; since the organizers consider options

%MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7511% %MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7512%

Organizers of this year's British Open say their focus is on the event "proceeding as planned,quot; despite the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7513% %MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7514%

Golf has been affected by the spread of the virus, with the Masters and PGA Championship scheduled for April and May, respectively, which have been postponed and PGA and European tours on hold.

%MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7515% %MINIFYHTML40ab8cb2be63331d23498d6dd270dc7516%

This year's Open will take place July 16-19 at Royal St George & # 39; s and the competition is expected to take place as planned; however, Royal & Ancient organizers keep their options open after canceling two international fan events scheduled for next month.

In a statement released Thursday, the R,amp;A said: "We are conducting a comprehensive assessment of our plans to host the 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s and the AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at Royal Troon, which are four and five months away, respectively, includes examining a variety of scenarios for organizing championships, with our focus on proceeding as planned, as well as considering other contingency options available to us. "

Martin Slumbers, CEO of R,amp;A, said: "Our top priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and everyone involved in our championships and that will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor developments. "

"We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both locations and therefore we are keeping the scheduled dates for The Open and AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at this time. We recognize this is a rapidly changing situation. And we will keep everyone informed of any changes to our plans. These are tough times, but we are holding our responsibility for what is right for golf and most important for society. "

Last year's event was won by Shane Lowry at Royal Portrush. It was his first win in one of the four biggest golf courses.