The box office was suspended Wednesday as 5,000 theaters go dark: Coronavirus – Deadline

Just to give you an idea of ​​how bad things are now at the box office …

While yesterday it reached the lowest level we have seen in the B.O. At $ 260K for all titles, it's still not a record low because we still haven't seen how horrible it is today.

%MINIFYHTML71d28a4fc4c1685b1d20c9e79bc483a511% %MINIFYHTML71d28a4fc4c1685b1d20c9e79bc483a512%

Yesterday was -98% from the third Wednesday of March a year ago when all the titles (led by Disney Captain marvel) earned $ 10.6M and -97% of the total B.O. Last Wednesday's $ 7.69M by Comscore.

Michael Weber / Shutterstock



Currently, there are between 450-500 theaters open with over 4.9K closed. The worst affected markets include Canada (614 closed), Midwest (362), Pacific Northwest (276), Greater New York (270), Southern Plains (257), Mid-Atlantic (250), Southern California (247) and Florida (244). According to industry reports, the total number of dark movie theaters in the US USA / Canada equates to a 96% box office loss.

Related story SAG-AFTRA closes Los Angeles headquarters until further notice

As theaters started going out of line earlier this week, accelerated by New York and Los Angeles, you can see in the chart below how the top 10 photos from the weekend saw their daily incomes drop precipitously.

So who the hell is still open?

If you look at a map, you will see locations in the flyover states, and primarily throughout the East, specifically Florida to the Mid-Atlantic states.

Sony Shutterstock



Who made the biggest business yesterday (which unfortunately wasn't really that big)?

Largely theaters when juxtaposed with normal theaters. Currently, as long as local ordinances allow them to remain open, they are the best place for viewers to enjoy the show while practicing social distancing. But there won't be any new products for them for at least two months, and there are only 305 automatic tickets in the United States. Among the motorhomes that recorded cash were the Paramount Drive-In in Paramount, CA ($ 1,183), the Sacramento 6 Drive-in ($ 1,039), the Van Buren in Riverside, CA ($ 916), the Silver Moon Twin in Lakeland , Fl ($ 742), Ruskin Family Drive-in in Ruskin, Fl ($ 739), Vineland in Industry, CA ($ 654) and Joy-Lan in Dade City, Fl ($ 400K) among others. Other theaters that showed signs of life included Premiere Cinemas Imax in Lubbock, TX ($ 1,195), Fatcats Recline & Dine in Gilbert, AZ ($ 612), Roadhouse Cinema Scottsdale, AZ ($ 534), and B&B Wentzville Tower in Missouri ( $ 677) to name a few.

Note starting Wednesday, Sony / Blumhouse & # 39; s Fantasy island is technically the 10th highest grossing title on Wednesday at over $ 5K, but we're still Emma given that it is the top 10 of last weekend.