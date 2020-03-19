Home Local News The 64-year-old foreign traveler is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wichita...

The 64-year-old foreign traveler is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wichita Falls – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Denton County reports first suspected positive case of coronavirus in man in 30 years - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89011% %MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89012%
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 64-year-old foreign traveler is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported that the 64-year-old patient is a Wichita County resident who traveled to Budapest and Hungary.

Authorities said he flew to DFW airport and then drove to Wichita Falls. However, it is unknown when his trips took place.

%MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89013%%MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89014%

Upon returning, he developed a cough and sore throat. He was seen by a private doctor and was tested by a private laboratory.

%MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89015% %MINIFYHTMLcc659166803ca7a1b6de548940ece89016%

The patient is currently being cared for at home and his movement has been restricted to his care environment only.

The only other person the patient has had contact with is their spouse, who isolates himself from the patient and remains asymptomatic.

There are no other members in the household.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©