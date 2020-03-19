The 64-year-old foreign traveler is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Wichita Falls – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A 64-year-old foreign traveler is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported that the 64-year-old patient is a Wichita County resident who traveled to Budapest and Hungary.

Authorities said he flew to DFW airport and then drove to Wichita Falls. However, it is unknown when his trips took place.

Upon returning, he developed a cough and sore throat. He was seen by a private doctor and was tested by a private laboratory.

The patient is currently being cared for at home and his movement has been restricted to his care environment only.

The only other person the patient has had contact with is their spouse, who isolates himself from the patient and remains asymptomatic.

There are no other members in the household.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.